Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).
Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 125 are harvested first).
Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.
Seminar — Fly Tying for Beginners, 6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. $10. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will lead the workshop for new and experienced fly tiers. Materials and tools provided.
Hunting season closes — crow.
Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.
Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.
