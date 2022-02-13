 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar, 2/13

Outdoors logo - hunting

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

Hunting and trapping seasons end — badger, mink, bobcat, raccoon, opossum, long-tailed weasel, gray fox.

MARCH 9

Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3FPYatE. Second optional session March 12.

MARCH 12

Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3IsNjau. First optional session March 9.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons end — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.

Husker News