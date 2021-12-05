Outdoors calendar, 12/5

WEDNESDAY
Workshop — Late-Season Squirrel Hunting, 7-8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Learn about basic strategies, equipment, permits and more. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/3dfFuaO.
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/31vVpPn.
SATURDAY
Archery event — USA Archery Pin Shoot: Indoor 600, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Check in at 5 p.m., shooting begins at 6, for 8-year-olds and up. Earn qualifying pin scores (check with your home club or coach for receiving pins). Cost: $10/youth, $15/adult. Registration and information: https://bit.ly/3xToHnd.
DEC. 15
Workshop — Predator Hunting 101, 7-8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Learn about basic strategies, equipment, permits and more. Free. Information: https://fb.me/e/2Oziv6oKn.
DEC. 16
Seminar — Second Shots: Pistol, 6-9 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Builds on lessons from First Shots course, which is a prerequisite (call 402-471-6141 if you wish to skip First Shots). Bring your own eye and ear protection. If you bring your own pistol, bring 50 rounds of ammo for it. Students 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian or parent. Cost: $75. Register: https://bit.ly/3puFGZz.
DEC. 18
Workshop — Fly-tying demonstration, Cornhusker Fly Fishing Club, noon-4 p.m., Schramm Education Center, Gretna. Free with paid admission to the center.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 30
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/31vVpPn.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 12
Workshop — Growing Up WILD for educators, school program leaders and daycare providers for ages 3-7, 6-8 p.m. Includes activity guide with 21 lesson plans. Free via Zoom. Contact: jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov. Register: https://bit.ly/3CgybcS.
JAN. 16
Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 31
Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.