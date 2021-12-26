Outdoors calendar, 12/26

JAN 3

Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m., Hebron Activity Center. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics.

JAN 6

Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics.

JAN. 9