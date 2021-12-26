Outdoors calendar, 12/26

THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/31vVpPn.
Bird watching — Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m.-noon, Indian Cave State Park, Shubert. Register at park office. Includes kids crafts and soup feed. Park entry permit required.
FRIDAY
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.
First Day Hikes — 10-11 a.m., Rock Creek Station State Historical Park, Fairbury; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Indian Cave State Park, Schubert; 11 a.m.-noon, Schramm Education Center, Gretna; 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mahoney State Park, Ashland; 3-4 p.m., Louisville State Recreation Area, Louisville.
JAN 3
Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m., Hebron Activity Center. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics.
JAN 6
Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics.
JAN. 9
Seminar — Explore Hunting, 4-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $125. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9.
JAN. 12
Workshop — Growing Up WILD for educators, school program leaders and daycare providers for ages 3-7, 6-8 p.m. Includes activity guide with 21 lesson plans. Free via Zoom. Contact: jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov. Register: https://bit.ly/3CgybcS.
JAN. 16
Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.
JAN 18
Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics. Register: https://bit.ly/3elmSGR.
JAN. 31
Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.