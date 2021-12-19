 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar, 12/19
Outdoors calendar, 12/19

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 30

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/31vVpPn.

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.

JAN. 1

Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.

JAN. 12

Workshop — Growing Up WILD for educators, school program leaders and daycare providers for ages 3-7, 6-8 p.m. Includes activity guide with 21 lesson plans. Free via Zoom. Contact: jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.  Register: https://bit.ly/3CgybcS.

JAN. 16

Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.

JAN. 31

Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

