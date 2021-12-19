Outdoors calendar, 12/19

DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 30
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/31vVpPn.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.
JAN. 12
Workshop — Growing Up WILD for educators, school program leaders and daycare providers for ages 3-7, 6-8 p.m. Includes activity guide with 21 lesson plans. Free via Zoom. Contact: jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov. Register: https://bit.ly/3CgybcS.