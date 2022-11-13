 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar

Outdoors calendar, 11/13

Outdoors logo - hunting

NOV. 20

Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 29

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 1

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/s8a9uyw6.

DEC. 8

DEC. 11

Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.

DEC. 13

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High and Low plains).

DEC. 15

Hunting season closes — crow.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 21

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 27

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.

DEC. 28

Hunting season closes — statewide light goose.

DEC. 29

DEC. 31

Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.

JAN. 1

Hunting season opens — river antlerless deer late firearm.

JAN. 3

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 4, Zone 3 (High Plains).

JAN. 4

Hunting seasons opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains), Zone 3 (High Plains).

JAN. 5

Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3. 

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.

JAN. 11

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.

JAN. 13

Hunting season opens — crow.

Hunting season closes — dark goose, North Central unit.

JAN. 15

Hunting season opens — antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer, late antlerless only firearm deer.

JAN. 25

Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains), Zone 3 (High Plains).

JAN. 26

Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, antlerless and late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, river antlerless deer late firearm, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge. 

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.

FEB. 10

Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).

Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 125 are harvested first).

Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.

MARCH 14

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.

APRIL 5

Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.

APRIL 15

Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.

