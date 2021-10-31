 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar, 10/31
Outdoors calendar, 10/31

Outdoors logo - hunting

SUNDAY

Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk.

MONDAY

Hunting season opens — late antlerless elk; late season doe/fawn antelope.

WEDNESDAY

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Deer: Firearm, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/2pbqQzHeL.

NOV. 10

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Deer: Firearm, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/2tAiFhOxI.

NOV. 13

Hunting season opens — firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — firearm deer.

NOV. 29

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Deer: Muzzleloader, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/1voWZje84.

DEC. 1

Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 4

Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors Woman: Squirrel Hunt, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $15 for instruction, materials and lunch; purchase tickets through PayPal. A 2021 Nebraska hunting license and habitat stamp is required. Morning session will include techniques and target practice at the education center; the second session will be a guided hunt outside Lincoln.

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.

JAN. 1

Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.

JAN. 16

Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.

JAN. 31

 Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

