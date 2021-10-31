Outdoors calendar, 10/31

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Deer: Muzzleloader, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/1voWZje84.

Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors Woman: Squirrel Hunt, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $15 for instruction, materials and lunch; purchase tickets through PayPal. A 2021 Nebraska hunting license and habitat stamp is required. Morning session will include techniques and target practice at the education center; the second session will be a guided hunt outside Lincoln.