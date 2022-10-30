Outdoors calendar, 10/30

SUNDAY
Hunting seasons close — dove.
MONDAY
Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk, Virginia opossum.
TUESDAY
Hunting seasons open — late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope.
Trapping seasons open — river otter (through Feb. 28 or 125 harvested statewide), muskrat, beaver.
Hunting and trapping seasons open — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.
People are also reading…
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/s8a9uyw6.
NOV. 5-7
Hunting season — special landowner deer.
NOV. 9
Hunting season closes — Virginia and sora rail.
NOV. 10
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/s8a9uyw6.
NOV. 12
Hunting season opens — November firearm deer.
NOV. 20
Hunting season closes — November firearm deer.
NOV. 21
Hunting season closes — woodcock.
NOV. 29
Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 1
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/s8a9uyw6.
DEC. 8
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/s8a9uyw6.
DEC. 11
Hunting season closes — statewide white-fronted goose.
DEC. 13
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High and Low plains).
DEC. 15
Hunting season closes — crow.
DEC. 16
Hunting season closes — snipe.
DEC. 21
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (Low and High Plains).
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 27
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 1.
DEC. 28
Hunting season closes — statewide light goose.
DEC. 29
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/s8a9uyw6.
DEC. 31
Hunting season closes— archery deer, muzzleloader deer, archery antelope.
JAN. 1
Hunting season opens — river antlerless deer late firearm.
JAN. 3
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, Zone 4, Zone 3 (High Plains).
JAN. 4
Hunting seasons opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains), Zone 3 (High Plains).
JAN. 5
Hunting season opens — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains) and Zone 3.
Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose.
JAN. 11
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 4.
JAN. 13
Hunting season opens — crow.
Hunting season closes — dark goose, North Central unit.
JAN. 15
Hunting season opens — antlerless only season choice deer, youth deer, limited landowner deer, late antlerless only firearm deer.
JAN. 25
Hunting seasons open — statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 (High Plains), Zone 3 (High Plains).
JAN. 26
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 3.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons close — fall turkey, antlerless and late antlerless elk, late season doe/fawn antelope, river antlerless deer late firearm, squirrel, prairie grouse, pheasant, quail and partridge.
FEB. 9
Hunting seasons close — dark goose, North Platte and Niobrara units; statewide white-fronted goose, statewide light goose.
FEB. 10
Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order, East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail, jackrabbit (only west of U.S. 81).
Trapping season closes — river otter (closes earlier if 125 are harvested first).
Hunting and trapping seasons close — badger, mink, bobcat, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, red and gray fox.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
MARCH 31
Trapping seasons close — muskrat, beaver.
APRIL 5
Hunting seasons close — light goose conservation order, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes — light goose conservation order, East Zone.