Outdoors calendar, 10/3
Outdoors calendar, 10/3

Outdoors logo - hunting

SUNDAY

Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.

WEDNESDAY

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Ducks, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/17OXAINay.

SATURDAY

Hunting season opens — firearm antelope.

OCT. 10

Birdwatching event — The Big Sit, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Lincoln Saline Wetlands Nature Center, 570 W. Industrial Lake Drive. Help count as many birds as possible from one spot. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Free. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/280334570564985.

OCT. 13

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Goose, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/JUegTZHp.

OCT. 23-24

Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.

OCT. 24

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.

OCT. 30

Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk.

NOV. 1

Hunting season opens — late antlerless elk; late season doe/fawn antelope.

Workshop — Learn to Hunt Deer: Firearm, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/2pbqQzHeL

NOV. 13

Hunting season opens — firearm deer.

NOV. 21

Hunting season closes — firearm deer.

NOV. 29

 

Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 1

 Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 31

Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.

JAN. 1

Hunting season opens — late season antlerless deer.

JAN. 16

Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.

JAN. 31

 Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

