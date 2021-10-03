Outdoors calendar, 10/3

SUNDAY
Hunting season closes — muzzleloader antelope.
WEDNESDAY
Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Ducks, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/17OXAINay.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — firearm antelope.
OCT. 10
Birdwatching event — The Big Sit, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Lincoln Saline Wetlands Nature Center, 570 W. Industrial Lake Drive. Help count as many birds as possible from one spot. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Free. More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/280334570564985.
OCT. 13
Workshop — Learn to Hunt Waterfowl: Goose, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/JUegTZHp.
OCT. 23-24
Hunting season — youth pheasant, quail, partridge.
OCT. 24
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope.
OCT. 30
Hunting seasons open — pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery bull elk, firearm bull elk, early antlerless elk.
NOV. 1
Hunting season opens — late antlerless elk; late season doe/fawn antelope.
Workshop — Learn to Hunt Deer: Firearm, 7-8 p.m. on the Hunt Nebraska Facebook page. Learn hunting strategies, equipment, permit requirements and more. Ideal for adults and families. Free. More information: https://fb.me/e/2pbqQzHeL
NOV. 13
Hunting season opens — firearm deer.
NOV. 21
Hunting season closes — firearm deer.
NOV. 29
Hunting season opens — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 1
Hunting season opens — muzzleloader deer.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 31
Hunting seasons close — archery deer, muzzleloader deer; archery antelope.