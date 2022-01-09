Outdoors calendar, 1/9

SUNDAY
Seminar — Explore Hunting, 4-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $125. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9.
MONDAY
Permit applications open — spring turkey.
WEDNESDAY
Workshop — Growing Up WILD for educators, school program leaders and daycare providers for ages 3-7, 6-8 p.m. Includes activity guide with 21 lesson plans. Free via Zoom. Contact: jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov. Register: https://bit.ly/3CgybcS.
SATURDAY
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors Woman Snowy Saturday Series: Rabbit Hunting, 9-10 a.m. at https://fb.me/e/1wlfWz9tb. Free. Join Hunter Nikolai, Nebraska recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator, on Facebook Live as he shares his techniques for hunting cottontails without dogs.
JAN. 16
Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.
JAN 18
Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics. Register: https://bit.ly/3elmSGR.
JAN. 22
Fishing event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly Tie-In, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center, Gretna.
JAN. 28-29
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors Woman Winter Skills edition, Ponca State Park, 7-9 p.m. Friday, 8-5 p.m. Saturday. Includes ice fishing, snowshoeing/hiking, bird box construction and winter survival techniques. Cost: $40, includes instruction, gear, hot beverages and Saturday breakfast and lunch (not lodging — contact the park at 402-755-2284 or at https://nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com for a cabin). More info: https://fb.me/e/12cqN7FLd.