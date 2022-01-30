Outdoors calendar, 1/30

MONDAY
Hunting season closes — fall archery and shotgun turkey; fall youth archery and shotgun turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel; late river antlerless deer, antlerless and late antlerless elk.
FEB. 9
Hunting seasons close: white-fronted goose, light goose, Platte River and Niobrara dark goose.
FEB. 10
Hunting seasons open: light goose conservation order in East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.
Hunting and trapping seasons end — badger, mink, bobcat, raccoon, opossum, long-tailed weasel, gray fox.
MARCH 9
Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3FPYatE. Second optional session March 12.
MARCH 12
Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3IsNjau. First optional session March 9.
MARCH 14
Hunting season closes — crow.
MARCH 31
Trapping seasons end — muskrat, beaver.
APRIL 5
Hunting season close: light goose conservation order in Rainwater Basin and West zones.
APRIL 15
Hunting season closes: light goose conservation order in East Zone.