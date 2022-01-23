Outdoors calendar, 1/23

TUESDAY
Hunting season opens — light goose.
WEDNESDAY
Hunting season closes — duck and coot, Zone 2 High Plains and Zone 3.
THURSDAY
Seminar — First Shots: Pistol, an introduction to firearms in individual and group training, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Closed-neck shirts and closed-toe shoes encouraged. Anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Cost: $10. Register: https://bit.ly/3FXOAoE.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors Woman Winter Skills edition, Ponca State Park, 7-9 p.m. Friday, 8-5 p.m. Saturday. Includes ice fishing, snowshoeing/hiking, bird box construction and winter survival techniques. Cost: $40, includes instruction, gear, hot beverages and Saturday breakfast and lunch (not lodging — contact the park at 402-755-2284 or at https://nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com for a cabin). More info: https://fb.me/e/12cqN7FLd.
SATURDAY
Fishing event — Discover Ice-Fishing, 1-4 p.m., Holmes Lake. Free. Loaner rods and reels, bait and instruction will be available will supplies last, but you are encouraged to bring your own equipment. Fishing regulations will apply. The event will be canceled if the ice isn't safe.
JAN. 31
Hunting season closes — fall archery and shotgun turkey; fall youth archery and shotgun turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel; late river antlerless deer, antlerless and late antlerless elk.
FEB. 9
Hunting seasons close: white-fronted goose, light goose, Platte River and Niobrara dark goose.
FEB. 10
Hunting seasons open: light goose conservation order in East, Rainwater Basin and West zones.
FEB. 28
Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.
Hunting and trapping seasons end — badger, mink, bobcat, raccoon, opossum, long-tailed weasel, gray fox.
Trapping season ends — otter (or three days after 75th otter taken).
MARCH 9
Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3FPYatE. Second optional session March 12.
MARCH 12
Seminar — Fly Tying Basics, 6-8 p.m., Becoming an Outdoors-Woman class taught by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Materials and tools provided; participants will make four to six flies. Information and tickets: https://bit.ly/3IsNjau. First optional session March 9.