Outdoors calendar, 1/2

MONDAY

Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m., Hebron Activity Center. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics.

THURSDAY

Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics.

JAN. 9

Seminar — Explore Hunting, 4-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. The 10-week course is designed for beginners. Students can earn firearm hunter education and bowhunter education course certificates through the class. Ages 11 and up. Cost: $125. Register: https://bit.ly/35AnnZ9.

JAN. 12