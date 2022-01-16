 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar, 1/16
Outdoors calendar, 1/16

SUNDAY

Hunting season closes — late season antlerless deer.

TUESDAY

Big Game Meeting — 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking feedback from hunters and landowners. Meeting will include information on big game harvest, season structure, management and other topics. Register: https://bit.ly/3elmSGR.

SATURDAY

Fishing event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly Tie-In, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center, Gretna.

JAN. 28-29

Workshop — Becoming an Outdoors Woman Winter Skills edition, Ponca State Park, 7-9 p.m. Friday, 8-5 p.m. Saturday. Includes ice fishing, snowshoeing/hiking, bird box construction and winter survival techniques. Cost: $40, includes instruction, gear, hot beverages and Saturday breakfast and lunch (not lodging — contact the park at 402-755-2284 or at https://nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com for a cabin). More info: https://fb.me/e/12cqN7FLd.

JAN. 31

Hunting season closes — fall turkey; late season doe/fawn antelope; grouse; pheasant, quail and partridge; squirrel.

FEB. 28

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

