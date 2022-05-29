 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUTDOORS

Outdoor educator makes time to become wetland wanderer

Tiger Moth

The author had an up-close experience with this Virginia tiger moth while participating in the City Nature Challenge at Spring Creek Prairie, but the moth didn’t seem to mind.

 Grace Gaard, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

When I was younger, time seemed to go on forever as I spent much of it exploring the outdoors. As an adult, I’ve recently realized my time in nature has changed.

While I love facilitating students’ exploration of nature as an outdoor educator at Game and Parks, I realize making time to explore nature for myself is something I need to prioritize when I’m not at work.

Spring is a busy time, as I travel around the state coordinating the Trout in the Classroom program. Participating classrooms spend a semester raising trout, and at the program’s conclusion, we take the students on field trips to a pond or wetland to release the fish. An outdoor educator’s work mostly requires us to be prompt, moving activities along efficiently while showing students a good time. Even when we’re outdoors, we’re on a schedule. Sometimes we forget to take moments to appreciate where we are.

I recently participated in the City Nature Challenge at Spring Creek Prairie near Denton. The beauty of this program is that it’s truly a loose exploration of the outdoors, and while going off to roam the wetland by myself, it dawned on me that I hadn’t gone wandering without an agenda in far too long.

At Spring Creek, I discovered so much to enjoy at a leisurely pace. First, I noticed birdsong — a blue-gray gnatcatcher softly called and flitted from branch to branch. Then red-winged blackbirds, wrens and eastern towhees joined in, creating a magical symphony that only can be experienced on a quiet, sunny spring day.

As I ambled along the larger wetland’s edge, I caught glimpses of aquatic plants poking up through the surface and the eyes of a bullfrog peeking out, too. Making my way down to a clearing, I spotted a track left behind by a raccoon, and nearby, delicate, bright-green mosses grew around a ledge where water seeped through to make a small stream. Strange orange slime covered the mud, and as my shoes squished along the bank, frogs hopped into the water to seek shelter.

I admired an insect “art gallery” on a piece of old bark – the intricate patterns left behind from a hungry insect. Wondering what more is around the corner, I found an impressively tall beaver dam holding back a wall of water. A trickle of water made its way through, creating a musical sound with the sun’s reflection dancing along the water’s surface. Then glancing around my feet, I noticed a white Virginia tiger moth. Gently, I lifted it up to examine it more closely and saw its fluffy legs and graceful antennae. It didn’t fly away and patiently climbed onto a blade of grass after I was finished looking at it.

After spending time exploring this wetland, I was reminded of the other living things that share these ecosystems with me. We are a piece of the puzzle, and as I reflected on my time in this wetland, I see that wandering can be a formula for observation and meditation. It allows me to be fully present in where I am and unworried by the plans of the day or the dinging on my phone.

So, next time you can spare 30 minutes, get out outside and wander in a wetland. Pay attention to the life pulsing around you, and I guarantee you’ll find yourself experiencing awe within 5 minutes.

