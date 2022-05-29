Outdoor educator makes time to become wetland wanderer

When I was younger, time seemed to go on forever as I spent much of it exploring the outdoors. As an adult, I’ve recently realized my time in nature has changed.

While I love facilitating students’ exploration of nature as an outdoor educator at Game and Parks, I realize making time to explore nature for myself is something I need to prioritize when I’m not at work.

Spring is a busy time, as I travel around the state coordinating the Trout in the Classroom program. Participating classrooms spend a semester raising trout, and at the program’s conclusion, we take the students on field trips to a pond or wetland to release the fish. An outdoor educator’s work mostly requires us to be prompt, moving activities along efficiently while showing students a good time. Even when we’re outdoors, we’re on a schedule. Sometimes we forget to take moments to appreciate where we are.

I recently participated in the City Nature Challenge at Spring Creek Prairie near Denton. The beauty of this program is that it’s truly a loose exploration of the outdoors, and while going off to roam the wetland by myself, it dawned on me that I hadn’t gone wandering without an agenda in far too long.

At Spring Creek, I discovered so much to enjoy at a leisurely pace. First, I noticed birdsong — a blue-gray gnatcatcher softly called and flitted from branch to branch. Then red-winged blackbirds, wrens and eastern towhees joined in, creating a magical symphony that only can be experienced on a quiet, sunny spring day.

As I ambled along the larger wetland’s edge, I caught glimpses of aquatic plants poking up through the surface and the eyes of a bullfrog peeking out, too. Making my way down to a clearing, I spotted a track left behind by a raccoon, and nearby, delicate, bright-green mosses grew around a ledge where water seeped through to make a small stream. Strange orange slime covered the mud, and as my shoes squished along the bank, frogs hopped into the water to seek shelter.

I admired an insect “art gallery” on a piece of old bark – the intricate patterns left behind from a hungry insect. Wondering what more is around the corner, I found an impressively tall beaver dam holding back a wall of water. A trickle of water made its way through, creating a musical sound with the sun’s reflection dancing along the water’s surface. Then glancing around my feet, I noticed a white Virginia tiger moth. Gently, I lifted it up to examine it more closely and saw its fluffy legs and graceful antennae. It didn’t fly away and patiently climbed onto a blade of grass after I was finished looking at it.

After spending time exploring this wetland, I was reminded of the other living things that share these ecosystems with me. We are a piece of the puzzle, and as I reflected on my time in this wetland, I see that wandering can be a formula for observation and meditation. It allows me to be fully present in where I am and unworried by the plans of the day or the dinging on my phone.

So, next time you can spare 30 minutes, get out outside and wander in a wetland. Pay attention to the life pulsing around you, and I guarantee you’ll find yourself experiencing awe within 5 minutes.

