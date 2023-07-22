With a nearly hairless, scaly tail, a mouth full of teeth, the ability to “play dead” and its I-don’t-give-a-dang attitude, the opossum might be one of the most unique mammals waddling around Nebraska.

The Virginia opossum is a marsupial, just like kangaroos, wombats and koalas. A marsupial means females have a pouch, and the underdeveloped young must spend time in this pouch to complete its development.

Once born, the offspring leaves the birth canal and seeks the mother’s pouch. Young will not leave the pouch until they reach maturity. When siblings grow too large to fit in the pouch, the babies will cling to the mother’s back, where she will carry them until they are too big.

There has been a lot of misinformation on how and why opossums play dead. The myth is opossums do this when they feel threatened. Not true. When an opossum plays dead, it is in an involuntary catatonic state.

When threatened, opossums are more likely to bare their teeth, growl or run away. Opossums typically “play opossum” in situations when they are caught unaware or suddenly attacked. The animal drops to the ground and closes its eyes or stares. Its body goes limp, its breathing slows drastically, it discharges its bowels, and it sticks out its tongue and drools. It appears to be dead. This tactic is supposed to confuse predators and allow it to escape.

These animals are going through a process called thanatosis, when the body enters a catatonic state in response to fear, and it’s all involuntary. The animal will not respond no matter what the predator does.

Many wild animals are turned off by dead prey. Scientists believe this is an evolutionary adaption among carnivores to prevent the consumption of diseased meat. Most predators will give up on an opossum once they believe it has died.

A Virginia opossum has a prehensile tail, which is adapted for grasping and wrapping around things like tree limbs. Although it is a myth that opossums hang by their tails to sleep, they can grasp a branch with their tails for short periods of time.

An opossum’s brain is only about a sixth the size of a raccoon's and fifth the size of a domestic house cat's, giving them one of the lowest brain-to-body ratios of any mammal. They also lack a structure known as the corpus callosum, which connects the two halves of the brain and is largest in more intelligent animals. In humans, this would be considered a serious birth defect and is associated with a high rate of learning disabilities.

Despite all this, opossums excel at intelligence tests. In one study, scientists hid food for opossums to find, and their ability to remember was higher than cats, rats, dogs and rabbits. In another study, opossums demonstrated they can solve maze puzzles faster than cats and rats. Scientists also have documented the opossum’s ability to recall specific smells a year after being exposed to them.

Any mammal can get rabies, but it is rare for an opossum to contract this disease. Some scientists think the opossum’s slightly lower body temperature makes it difficult for viruses to survive in its host. Rabies is much more common in raccoons, foxes and skunks.

The opossum has more teeth — 50 — than any other land mammal. They are omnivores, which means they will eat other animals as well as plants. Opossums also use their front incisors to pick up small insects accurately and precisely. Their teeth also can be used as a defense against predators.

Opossums are misunderstood and misrepresented in discussion. Many people believe they are ugly, strange, stupid and useless, but just like every other animal in the ecosystem, opossums have a place.

So, the next time you see these waddling marsupials, give them a wave and remember all this cool information.

