On the move with the fall migration

Many birds already have begun their journeys from northern breeding territories to their southern wintering grounds.

Songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl typically migrate at night, arriving at new locations to rest and refuel during the day. This is an exciting time for birders as our favorite locations transform literally overnight from having almost no avian activity to an abundance of new birds.

Typically, fall migration is more prolonged than spring migration; birds have more time to get to their wintering areas compared to the rush in spring to arrive first to claim the best breeding territories. There also are many more birds on the landscape than in spring as all the young birds hatched during the summer attempt their first migration south.

In Nebraska, fall migration begins as early as late June with yellowlegs returning, marbled godwits heading south, and long-billed curlews flocking together before flying south. Other shorebirds like American avocet peak their migration from mid- to late August. Songbirds and raptors move through in waves starting in September through October, and most waterfowl typically do not pass through until October.

Here are a few of our favorite places to enjoy the annual fall migration:

Conestoga State Recreation Area

This area has wide-ranging habitats of a shallow wetland, shrubby fields and a large water body that attracts a variety of migrating birds. The shrubby fields and adjacent woodlands on the south end attract songbirds, such as Lincoln’s sparrows and Nashville warblers.

When the lake levels are low, the exposed mud flats can attract a variety of shorebirds. The shallow wetlands on the northwestern corner can be an optimal location to view shorebirds. During late autumn, the lake draws hundreds of snow, Canada and cackling geese, as well as large flocks of redhead, lesser scaup, gadwall and many other species of ducks.

Lincoln Saline Wetlands

As songbirds start to migrate south, they rely on a good tailwind and favorable weather to make their flight as easy as possible. If the weather turns bad, the birds often will land in the nearest area with suitable foraging habitat.

When areas are dominated by development and agricultural fields, parks can be a little oasis for birds as they wait for the weather. The Lincoln Saline Wetlands Nature Center often acts as this stopover oasis for songbirds during their migration. The availability of water and shrubby habitat attracts a variety of flycatchers, warblers and sparrows. Many of the shrubs along the path are no more than 8 feet high, offering chances to view migrants near eye level.

At the adjacent Capitol Beach, hundreds to thousands of Franklin’s gulls congregate and often can be viewed flying over the saline wetland.

Not every day in the fall can include early morning trips to migrant hotspots. For birders interested in catching a glimpse of migration as it happens in real time, raptors are the perfect species to watch.

Raptors migrate during the day, relying on tailwinds and thermals to help them conserve energy as they migrate. Raptor migration can be enjoyed almost anywhere, but it is especially good on cloudier days when their silhouettes can stand out. Lay back in a camp lounge chair and look to the sky on days with north winds and try to find a stream of raptors flying by.

Throughout Nebraska, watch for groups of Swainson’s hawks soaring together in what is called a kettle. They will soar in circles as they rise to the top of a thermal before gliding out to catch the next thermal.

Fall migration is a thrilling time for all birders to view a variety of species as they make their way back south. For more ideas on places to enjoy fall migration, visit NEBirdingGuide.org.