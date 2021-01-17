Now is the time for hunters to share their bounty

For some, these comments and attitudes are enough to push aside any wild game dish beyond their beloved beef, pork, chicken, turkey or tofu. And that’s a shame. Preparing scrumptious wild game dishes is really as simple or complex as each individual cook cares to make it. Almost any recipe can be adapted to fit wild game.

As a hunter, use your success in the field to be kind to others and present them the gift of wild game, especially if they are looking for meat to eat. Maybe even prepare an entree, drop it off at the doorstep and include the recipe with it. Food is always good icebreaker and it honors the animal to share it.

Think about it. How often do you share your hunting season harvest with friends, family or co-workers or those who may not hunt themselves? Doing so may be a way to open a discussion about the benefits of hunting to help educate nonhunters.

Point out that acquiring healthy, free-ranging, environmentally friendly protein remains one of the main reasons why people hunt today.

Remember that it is unlawful to sell or trade the meat of any game bird or game animal. Also, any person transferring game, fish, or parts thereof to another person must provide a custody tag. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/custodytag.