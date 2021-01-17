Now is the time for hunters to share their bounty

If ever there was a time to share your bounty as a hunter, it is now. With the impacts of the coronavirus, folks are hurting. Some have been affected directly by the virus, while others have lost jobs or had wages cut because of it.
There are people around you who are in need of healthy protein. Enter wild game. Your wild game in your freezer, that is.
With Nebraska’s 2020-2021 hunting seasons over or close to ending, many of us hunters probably have a bountiful supply of wild game meat in our freezers. That bounty offers an opportunity to share some healthy protein with someone while enlightening people about the hunting lifestyle we enjoy.
By giving away some of your tasty wild game meat, you will be breaking down stereotypes in the lifestyle of hunting.
What I continually find is that some folks are fearful of preparing, cooking and, more so, eating wild game. I hear folks say they don’t know how to cook it and just don’t care for the “wild taste” of it. Comments such as: “It’s gamey tasting” or “It’s dry and tough” are all too common.
Still others do not like the idea of eating a wildlife species for which they have a particular fondness. Maybe they believe industrial meats are safer or healthier to eat than a meal processed in a hunter’s kitchen?
For some, these comments and attitudes are enough to push aside any wild game dish beyond their beloved beef, pork, chicken, turkey or tofu. And that’s a shame. Preparing scrumptious wild game dishes is really as simple or complex as each individual cook cares to make it. Almost any recipe can be adapted to fit wild game.
As a hunter, use your success in the field to be kind to others and present them the gift of wild game, especially if they are looking for meat to eat. Maybe even prepare an entree, drop it off at the doorstep and include the recipe with it. Food is always good icebreaker and it honors the animal to share it.
Think about it. How often do you share your hunting season harvest with friends, family or co-workers or those who may not hunt themselves? Doing so may be a way to open a discussion about the benefits of hunting to help educate nonhunters.
Point out that acquiring healthy, free-ranging, environmentally friendly protein remains one of the main reasons why people hunt today.
Remember that it is unlawful to sell or trade the meat of any game bird or game animal. Also, any person transferring game, fish, or parts thereof to another person must provide a custody tag. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/custodytag.
Don’t forget about the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Deer Exchange program, where hunters wanting to donate deer meat can connect with those folks looking to receive some. Learn more at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.