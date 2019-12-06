November firearm deer harvest slightly higher than last year

The number of deer taken during the November firearm hunting season in Nebraska increased 2% over last year.

There were 43,346 deer taken during the nine-day season, compared to 42,466 in 2018, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The number of mule deer buck taken decreased 9%, while the harvest of whitetail buck gained almost 8%.

As part of this year's harvest, biologists collected lymph nodes for chronic wasting disease testing from more than 1,500 deer taken in the Panhandle and northeast management units. Results should be available within the next two weeks.

Archery and muzzleloader hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. The late antlerless season ends Jan. 15.

A new database available on the Game and Parks Commission website — OutdoorNebraska.gov — connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners who are experiencing damage from deer on their property.

Hunters who wish to donate venison can use the Hunters Helping the Hungry and Deer Exchange programs. Go to OutdoorNebraska.org for more details and to make cash donations.