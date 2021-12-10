November deer harvest down 12% in Nebraska

The number of deer killed during the November firearm season in Nebraska was down by 12% to 2020 figures, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

In 2020, there were more than 42,000 deer harvested during the nine-day season. Only about 37,000 were reported this year.

Deer harvest in southwest Nebraska was down 13%, the northwestern part of the state saw an 8% decrease and northeast Nebraska decreased 15% from last year. Numbers in Southeast Nebraska were similar to 2020.

Archery and muzzleloader seasons continue through Dec. 31. The late antlerless season will start on Jan. 1 and end on Jan. 16, while the late river antlerless season will go from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.

