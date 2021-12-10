November deer harvest down 12% in Nebraska

The number of deer killed during the November firearm season in Nebraska was down by 12% to 2020 figures, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
In 2020, there were more than 42,000 deer harvested during the nine-day season. Only about 37,000 were reported this year.
Deer harvest in southwest Nebraska was down 13%, the northwestern part of the state saw an 8% decrease and northeast Nebraska decreased 15% from last year. Numbers in Southeast Nebraska were similar to 2020.
Archery and muzzleloader seasons continue through Dec. 31. The late antlerless season will start on Jan. 1 and end on Jan. 16, while the late river antlerless season will go from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.
Photos: Hunters show off their harvest in Nebraska
Johnson County
First deer hunt
2020 Deer
Buck Commander
Deer
Double harvest
Archery buck
Shot with 10 minutes left on opening day
Jackson Wichman, Sprague
Deshler on Nov. 14
First buck in Boyd County
11-year-old 9X7
Boyd County
Deer
Rick Payeur
Hunting
Five-point buck
Awesome hunt in Nebraska
First buck
First bucks
Twins
Opening morning buck
Hunting
Hunting
Button buck
Hunting crew
Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com