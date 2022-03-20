New life for Grandpa's old rifle

Heavily marred with dirt, dings, scratches and rust, it did not look like much. Despite its condition, I knew the item handed to me — a Stevens Springfield 87A .22 semi-automatic rifle — was a special gift.

I best remember the gun from my childhood in southwestern Nebraska in the 1980s; it hung on the rack in Grandpa Alfred’s beat-up green Ford as it was parked at his and Grandma’s service station on Danbury’s main street.

Rifles such as this were not required to have serial numbers until 1968, but the barrel has one patent number indicating it was manufactured in the model’s first three years of production, which began in 1938.

Grandpa often told of how the gun paid for itself in jackrabbits in a short time. Considered an overpopulated pest during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s and into the 1940s, many counties offered a bounty on the long-legged, hungry grazers. A newspaper article from 1940, when Grandpa was 19, tells of the McCook rendering plant paying 5 cents per jackrabbit. An advertisement from that year shows the gun could be bought for $11.61. So, cost of ammunition aside, I figure that’s about 232 jackrabbits.

As one of more than a million of this model Stevens sold, the firearm — one of the first mass-produced semi-automatic .22s — is far from a rarity.

As Grandpa aged, the rifle was put into storage with his other guns. Sometime after he died in 2001, they were passed on to family. I decided to clean the Stevens well enough to stop the rust and keep it as a conversation piece. Beyond that, I had little optimism about its future.

After inspecting it, though, I was pleased to find the bore free of rust and corrosion, as were all the mechanics of the trigger and bolt assembly. After cleaning and oiling, I put the gun in the cabinet. It stayed there for more than a decade.

This winter, I decided the rifle deserved better.

I am certainly no gunsmith, but after reading message boards and watching how-to videos online, I gained enough confidence to tackle a more thorough restoration.

A special cleaning solution helped remove the little bit of bluing that remained on the barrel, and a fine wire brush on a rotary tool helped clean the tight spots. After getting that maltreated steel to shine, I was amazed at how a liquid cold-bluing solution returned it to an attractive black in a matter of seconds.

A hot iron over a damp rag lifted many of the dents from the stock, and deeper gouges and scratches were filled with a putty of wood glue and sawdust. After sanding the surface smooth, multiple coats of gun stock finish made the wood shine. Below the glossy finish is evidence of all those dents and dings, but they somehow add a richness and beauty to its one-of-a-kind appearance that only decades of abuse can provide.

The rifle not only is a conversation piece, but also a firearm I am proud to carry. What’s more, I have found it to fire as reliably as it did when aimed at those hordes of jackrabbits of the ’40s.

This rifle is an heirloom that bridges generations and honors the past. Every time I shoulder it, my hands grip the same places my grandfather’s did. Sadly, Grandpa and the old Ford are gone, the gas station’s closed, and the old house and other farm buildings are in disrepair. The state’s jackrabbit population is scarce. The rifle, however, endures.

