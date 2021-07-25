Nebraska’s Trout in the Classroom program is educational, fishy fun

Having animals in a classroom is exciting, but in the Trout in the Classroom program, students set up a cold-water tank in their class and raise trout from eggs to small fingerlings throughout the spring semester.

The Trout in the Classroom program is accepting applications from teachers across Nebraska for the 2021-2022 school year.

If you’re a teacher reluctant about handling an aquarium or fish, don’t worry. During October and November, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will provide training that covers everything needed to set you on the right path and have the tank up and running by December.

Teachers who fill out an application for Trout in the Classroom automatically are accepted into the program and can plan to participate for the school year and beyond. In the past year, a new curriculum designed with grade-specific science standards in mind was shared with educators. It contains many lessons for grades 2-12 that can be incorporated into class, along with raising trout.