Nebraska’s Trout in the Classroom program is educational, fishy fun

Having animals in a classroom is exciting, but in the Trout in the Classroom program, students set up a cold-water tank in their class and raise trout from eggs to small fingerlings throughout the spring semester.
The Trout in the Classroom program is accepting applications from teachers across Nebraska for the 2021-2022 school year.
If you’re a teacher reluctant about handling an aquarium or fish, don’t worry. During October and November, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will provide training that covers everything needed to set you on the right path and have the tank up and running by December.
Teachers who fill out an application for Trout in the Classroom automatically are accepted into the program and can plan to participate for the school year and beyond. In the past year, a new curriculum designed with grade-specific science standards in mind was shared with educators. It contains many lessons for grades 2-12 that can be incorporated into class, along with raising trout.
Starting up a trout tank in a classroom requires a chiller to keep the water at a cold setting for rainbow trout to survive. Game and Parks offers five scholarships worth $1,300 to cover costs associated with the program. We hope to help any new schools wishing to join. We even have smaller scholarships for veteran teachers in the program for routine tank maintenance. We also work with many schools to allow them to borrow equipment.
What makes Trout in the Classroom worthwhile? Teachers in the program indicated they sign up because it provides students a unique learning experience. Topics like water quality and ecosystem health can be difficult to teach, but creating this small-scale ecosystem in the classroom can help students learn why the health of the environment is important. It also teaches problem-solving skills when things aren’t going as planned.
Some classrooms hope to incorporate lessons on food production by creating hydroponics systems to pair with the aquarium. This program is a fantastic way to get students thinking about life cycles, engineering, chemistry and more. Students even get the chance to dissect adult trout, broadening their knowledge of fish anatomy. Raising rainbow trout in the classroom is a wonderful bridge into Nebraska’s aquatic ecosystems that students may see right near where they live.
To bring these lessons into action, a favorite event for many teachers and students is the hands-on field days toward the end of the school year. This is when students go out to local aquatic ecosystems to release their fish (in a pre-approved place), learn about water quality by looking at the creatures living in the water, and even fish.
Research shows that spending time in nature better prepares students to be future environmental stewards. Our hope is that Trout in the Classroom will be a part of the students’ outdoor experience in and out of the classroom.
Learn more about the program at outdoornebraska.gov/troutintheclassroom, where program and scholarship applications can be found. The deadline for both is Aug. 31.
For more information, contact me at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.