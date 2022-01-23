Nebraska’s burying beetles have new home in Ohio

This past summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and partner biologists participated in several trapping efforts for the threatened American burying beetle in Nebraska’s Loess Canyons and Sandhills.

The populations in these two areas are among the largest concentrations of American burying beetles in the world. Efforts to monitor their numbers and distribution have been ongoing for decades.

A recent addition to Nebraska’s monitoring efforts is working with the Ohio Recovery Team on American burying beetle reintroduction. The Ohio Recovery Team is a multiagency effort that includes the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, The Wilds, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and, since 2015, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

In the past, Game and Parks’ involvement primarily consisted of permitting and other logistical support. However, the agency led 2021’s trapping efforts, and 30 pairs of American burying beetles were provided to the Ohio Recovery Team.