Nature offers much for which to be thankful

The season for gratitude and reflection is upon us. Thanksgiving week is when we remind our families and friends how much they mean to us and express our sincere appreciation for what positive things we have been given in life.

While you are considering what you are thankful for, don’t forget nature. During the nine days of the recent firearm deer hunting season, I selected 14 elements to be extremely grateful for while I was in the field. They are:

* Nebraska views and skies that always seem to be endless and spectacular.

* Water, like that which flows in the spring-fed creek, for without water there is no life.

* Trees such as large, old native bur oaks.

* Woodlands, where many species of wildlife roam and call it home.

* Nongame wildlife species such as the dark-eyed junco. All wildlife matters and all things are connected in nature.

* The successful reintroduction of various wildlife species, such as the wild turkey.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

* The sights and sounds of wildlife visitors, such as migratory Canada geese.

* The beauty and solitude that nature offers in Nebraska.