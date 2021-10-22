Nature Center hosts Prairie Run and Bison Day Nov. 6

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites runners of all ages to the eighth annual Prairie Run on Saturday, Nov. 6. The run starts at 9 a.m. at the Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., and features hills and challenging terrain on 1-mile and 5K routes.

Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Prairie Building. Fees are $12 for age 12 and younger, and $25 for age 13 and older. All participants or parents/guardians must also complete the participant waiver form online prior to or at the event. This event is not officially timed, and participants will receive a participation gift. Proceeds from the event support the Nature Center’s prairie habitat management work.

For more information and to register, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Prairie Run) or call 402-441-7895.

Bison Day celebration

Following the Prairie Run, the Nature Center invites the public to the free Bison Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be able to look inside the one-room Cunningham School, tour the historic Hudson Cabin and try hands-on learning activities. Bloom Coffee will sell coffee, tea and snacks.

For more information, contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7895. For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

