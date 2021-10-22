 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nature Center hosts Prairie Run and Bison Day Nov. 6
0 Comments

Nature Center hosts Prairie Run and Bison Day Nov. 6

  • 0
PPNC Prairie Run

Prairie Run participants run up and over rolling hills and along groundwater-fed ponds at the 2019 Prairie Run experiencing up close the autumn beauty of the Pioneers Park Nature Center’s tallgrass prairie. This year's Prairie Run, which benefits the tallgrass prairie, is set for Saturday, Nov. 6.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites runners of all ages to the eighth annual Prairie Run on Saturday, Nov. 6. The run starts at 9 a.m. at the Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., and features hills and challenging terrain on 1-mile and 5K routes.

Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Prairie Building. Fees are $12 for age 12 and younger, and $25 for age 13 and older. All participants or parents/guardians must also complete the participant waiver form online prior to or at the event. This event is not officially timed, and participants will receive a participation gift. Proceeds from the event support the Nature Center’s prairie habitat management work.

For more information and to register, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Prairie Run) or call 402-441-7895.

Bison Day celebration

Following the Prairie Run, the Nature Center invites the public to the free Bison Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be able to look inside the one-room Cunningham School, tour the historic Hudson Cabin and try hands-on learning activities. Bloom Coffee will sell coffee, tea and snacks.

For more information, contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7895. For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News