Myth of the freshwater shrimp

I hear comments every winter about some water body producing big yellow perch. The narrative usually goes like this: “The perch there grow so large because of all the freshwater shrimp they eat.”

Many times, the comments refer to someplace other than Nebraska, often someplace to the north. Of course, the belief in the presence of these “freshwater shrimp” obviously is why the fishing is so much better “up there.”

There is a species of freshwater shrimp called the glass shrimp. It is native to southeastern states, but not Nebraska. While Nebraska Game and Parks has introduced glass shrimp into a few of our waters, I do not believe they have been introduced in any of our neighboring states.

Glass shrimp thrive in clear waters with aquatic vegetation. We have had limited success with the introductions in Nebraska. We have had glass shrimp survive and reproduce, but, unfortunately, we have not seen cases where hordes of glass shrimp produced a bunch of fat, fast-growing panfish.

So, what are those little shrimplike things seen in other waters? They are a crustacean, but not shrimp. They are amphipods — or more commonly called scuds.