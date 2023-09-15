When we think of stinky animals, we often think of a skunk spraying, but skunks make up a fraction of the “stinkers” in the animal kingdom.

In Nebraska, there is a group of musty smellers known as mustelids, or Mustelidae.

Mustelids have long, tube-shaped bodies, short legs, thick necks and small heads. Animals in this family include river otters, badgers, weasels, ferrets, minks, polecats, martens and wolverines. At one time, skunks also were in this group, but with recent molecular evidence, skunks now are recognized in their own family: Mephitidae.

Mustelidae is comprised of approximately 56 species. Nebraska is home to the American badger, North American river otter, least weasel, American mink and long-tailed weasel.

This family can be found in terrestrial, aquatic and marine environments. The badger is found statewide and is one of the few mustelids found primarily underground. The river otter is a semi-aquatic species that lives on land and spends a lot of time in just about any waterway in Nebraska.

Regardless, mustelids are a diverse group of animals that have distinctive characteristics allowing them to adapt to various habitats.

Musk: Musk is a thick, oily, yellowish fluid with a powerful and often unpleasant smell – at least to most humans. This musk is produced by modified skin glands grouped at one end of the sac and empty into it. Voluntary muscles control both the openings of the glands and the walls of the sac, so animals can expel musk at will.

Animals usually release small amounts of musk at a time, but a particularly frightened animal might empty the entire contents of its anal sacs at once.

Eating habits: Mustelids are mainly meat-eaters. They are proficient hunters, consuming a variety of invertebrate and vertebrate prey. Sometimes they even eat items larger than themselves. Most mustelids search for food in crevices, burrows or under cover.

All mustelids have a powerful bite. In many species, the lower jaw locks into the upper, allowing the lower jaw to only move up and down. The canine teeth are long, and carnassial teeth help to shear flesh from prey.

Communication: All mustelids have a musky smell emitted from their anal scent glands. These secretions facilitate territorial interactions, signal reproductive states and serve other social contexts. In several species, scent-marking frequency corresponds with seasonal changes, peaking during the species’ mating season.

Sense of smell is particularly useful to mustelids. Not only do many species use scent cues to find food, scent-marking also is a mustelid’s major form of communication.

Weasels use scent communication to keep track of others living in large home ranges. Their muscular scent sacs that contain up to 100 milliliters of musk. The smell of musk can last a long time and can be advertised over long distances by the wind.

Behavior: Narrow-bodied mustelids tend to be quick and agile, whereas broader-bodied mustelids, such as the American badger, display a lumbering gait. Some mustelids are climbers and some are excellent swimmers.

Some mustelids are solitary while others are found in groups. In Nebraska, the North American river otter tends to live alone or in pairs. However, they often socialize in groups and are known for their playful, social behavior. In fact, a group of river otters is called a romp.

