Muskie breaks his rod, but not his will to pull it in

It was a long time ago, but I still can see it clearly. We were fishing with Gramps Roth at a gravel pit just off the Elkhorn River.

After an hour or two of fishing, we spotted something chasing minnows along the north bank. Gramps decided he should head over there, so I tagged along.

I was fishing a bobber and a minnow seined from the river. We sneaked over to where we had seen the feeding activity and I tossed my bobber right in the spot. We did not wait long, the bobber quivered and then popped under. Anticipation filled the air. I waited a second and then Gramps gave me the advice I never have forgotten: “Jerk his eyeteeth out!”

I had no idea what eyeteeth were, and even with a couple of fisheries degrees on the wall I’m still not sure if fish even have ’em. But I knew what Gramps meant. I set the hook with all my might. It ended up being a largemouth bass, but I have tried to follow Gramps’ advice on every hook set since that day.

Fast-forward to a more recent fishing trip. My son and I are casting for muskies, fresh off the memory of my losing a 40-inch muskie in the past couple of years.

My son and I had separated to cover a section of shoreline.

I made a cast and about a third of the way into my retrieve I felt that “thump” I love. When you have the presentation right, fish believe they are eating a prey item, and they engulf it. All you feel is a thump. If you are watching your line like you should be, you will see it jump.

I was in position; feet shoulder width apart, shoulders square, both hands on the rod, and rod in position to set the hook. That is what I did. I set the hook — hard. If I could do anything about it, another muskie was not going to just shake my hooks out of its mouth.

When I set the hook, my rod busted in two just above the foregrip. It sounded like a rifle shot. My son heard it a couple hundred yards away.

I looked down. I am holding a couple feet of the butt section of a heavy-duty rod with a reel attached. The remaining 7-feet or so of rod is sliding down my line into the water. What I was holding was worthless, so I tossed it aside.

I grabbed the line in a panic. Finally, I had a muskie eat my bait, and now it was going to be gone because my rod broke.

I started pulling in line hand over hand, it tightened, and then it was heading offshore! The fish still was on. I have a rather nice muskie hooked and I had to land her by hand.

Yep. That’s what I did. Had an assist on the net, but pretty much uneventfully fought the fish hand-over-hand, brought her in, put her in the net. She was 41 inches. Thank goodness she was hooked well.

