Mountain lion season ends after four cats are bagged

The state’s fourth modern mountain lion season ended more than a month early after hunters harvested the four-cat limit.

The state Game and Parks Commission closed the season Sunday, announcing three males and one female were killed in the Pine Ridge area of northwest Nebraska. The season, which started Jan. 2, was scheduled to end Feb. 28.

The female was a 5-year-old adult, and one of 13 radio-collared mountain lions biologists had been monitoring, said Sam Wilson, the commission’s furbearer and carnivore manager.

One of the males was also an adult, and two were considered sub-adults — with one of them ear-tagged earlier by biologists.

All of the hunters were Nebraska residents, and all of the kills were clean and legal, with no citations issued, Wilson said.

The state resurrected lion seasons in 2014 after the animals reestablished a population on the Pine Ridge. The plan ran into opposition at the time, with former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers successfully sponsoring a bill banning the practice. But it was vetoed by then-Gov. Dave Heineman, and hunters killed five animals that year.

By 2017, the Pine Ridge area was home to nearly 60 lions. The state announced another season in 2019, and hunters took another five cats.