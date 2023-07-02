Many people don’t know about a small raptor known as the Mississippi kite. It is a graceful bird worth admiring. And it’s making a comeback.

This raptor is about the size of a peregrine falcon. Its body is about 13 to 15 inches long and it has a 3-foot wingspan. The male and female are similar, with gray bodies and dark gray to black tails and outer wings. Their wings are pointed, making them aerodynamic when in flight and catching food.

Kites glide, circle and perform acrobatic movements as they swoop in to catch large flying insects in their sharp talons. They also eat smaller birds, bats, frogs, toads and lizards. Sometimes, they eat while in flight by transferring prey from their talons to their beak.

Mississippi kites inhabit open wooded areas, wooded river corridors and suburban areas. They nest in colonies, making small, shallow, bowl-shaped structures built out of sticks. The female lays up to three eggs, and both parents incubate the eggs for about a month. Parents take turns feeding themselves when not incubating eggs. In other raptor species, the female usually relies on the male to provide her with food as she solely incubates the eggs. Both kite parents also take care of their young.

During the mid-1900s, Mississippi kite populations declined, but recently the species expanded its breeding range into new regions, including the Great Plains. This species is known to nest from Arizona to northern Florida and into Illinois. More recently, they’ve nested as far north as New Hampshire.

It’s not known for sure why these kites are expanding their range, but tree and hedgerow plantings in the Great Plains probably have contributed to them adapting to urban environments.

Before the 1990s, the Mississippi kite was an infrequent summer visitor to Nebraska. In 1991, kites were observed in Ogallala, and the first confirmed nesting activities were documented in August 1994 when 11 birds were counted, and two successful nests were found.

Successful breeding has occurred in North Platte since 2012. Since then, the population has grown, with at least 21 birds reported in July 2021. Nesting also has occurred recently in Scottsbluff, McCook and Lincoln. Reports from many other Nebraska cities also have increased in recent years.

Mississippi kites typically gather in large flocks as they prepare to migrate to warmer areas for the winter. These birds travel great lengths during their migration through several states before arriving at winter retreats in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina.

Because they travel through several states and countries, Mississippi kites are susceptible to many threats, including weather, exhaustion, starvation and disease.

While this species currently is thriving, it still is important to protect them.