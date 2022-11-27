Marking the hibernation checklist

Hibernation takes a lot of preparation, and it’s an often misunderstood behavior in animals.

There are very few animals in the world that truly hibernate. In Nebraska, those animals include woodchucks, ground squirrels, and some bats and snakes.

Hibernation allows animals to survive extreme winter environments where food is scarce. Migration isn’t an option for these animals, and hibernation allows them to conserve energy.

Hibernation is defined as not just a long sleep, but also an entire bodily process: An animal in true hibernation also will experience decreases in internal temperature, metabolism, and heart and respiration rates. These animals enter a coma-like condition.

Species hibernate at different times of the year. The biggest cue for animals is external temperatures, so hibernation can vary from year to year. Besides temperature, animals also rely on the length of the day and the amount of light each day, which also signal to them that the seasons are changing. Some species also keep a close eye on their food inventory; when this supply starts to dwindle, this also can trigger winter preparation.

To hibernate, animals have a checklist of things they first must do. Ground squirrels and groundhogs must prepare a den lined with insulation such as leaves or mud. Food also can be kept in this den if it is nonperishable, but this requires the animal to waken, eat briefly and then fall back to sleep. Chipmunks simply eat an extremely large amount of food to build up their fat reserves before entering hibernation. Some species do both.

Hibernation can be delayed if food has been scarce or there have been other environmental issues, such as fire, disease and habitat loss. Hibernating animals put on “brown fat” across the back and shoulders, close to the animal’s brain and liver. This type of fat works quickly to deliver the animal a quick burst of energy when it comes out of hibernation.

Another item on that checklist is changing their appearance. Mammals usually grow thicker and heavier coats for more insulation.

So, hibernation is just sleep? Well, sleep is mostly a mental change: body temperature decreases, breathing and heart rates slow. But it is easy to break out of.

Sleep is defined by changes in brain waves. On the other hand, hibernating animals have brain waves closely resembling their wakeful brain waves, although they are somewhat suppressed. Meaning their brains are going, but their bodies are not, all the while still burning fat. When animals wake from hibernation, they show signs of sleep deprivation and need lots of sleep to recover in the first week or so.

Hibernation ultimately is controlled by the endocrine system. Different glands in the body alter the hormones being released, controlling an animal’s physiological functions. For instance, the thyroid gland controls metabolism and activity level, and melatonin influences the growth of winter hair or coats. The pituitary gland maintains fat buildup, heart rate, breathing rate and other metabolic functions. Insulin regulates the amount of glucose needed by the animal.

Even with all this, hibernation still is a bit of a mystery. Biologists have found a special substance in the blood of hibernating animals called hibernation inducement trigger, or HIT. If this substance is taken from the blood of a hibernating animal and injected into active animals, the active animal will go into hibernation.

Hibernation is a lengthy and exhausting bodily process some animals must go through to survive. So enjoy the eight hours of sleep you get tonight instead of wishing for the whole winter.