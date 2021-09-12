Managing wildlife just one reason hunting is important

It is September and time to reflect on why hunting is so important.

Hunting is deeply entrenched in our history. Hunting offers an understanding and appreciation of wildlife and the ecosystems in which it lives like no other outdoor activity. Hunting strengthens interpersonal relationships, especially with youths. Hunting makes for lasting memories.

Breaking it down even more, here are several reasons why hunting is so important, especially in Nebraska.

Hunting manages wildlife populations: Hunting is a vital wildlife management tool. It keeps nature at a healthy balance which the available habitat can support. Wildlife is a renewable natural resource with a surplus, and hunters harvest that surplus.

Hunting is natural and humane: Hunting is a ritual that lets a person participate in the food web, the life and death cycles on which all natural systems depend. Free ranging wildlife potentially face horrible scenarios that can lead to death or severe disability such as overcrowding, starvation, disease and extreme weather. A hunter’s legal, well-placed shot ensures a much quicker means to an end.