Making a date with Mother Nature

You are looking to connect. So you open your dating app and start scrolling through profiles.

Then you pause. Something’s different about this one.

It reads: “Life is all about the connections. I am dynamic, resilient and always seeking balance. I’m looking for a partner who is nurturing, always looking for the ‘awe’ in life and believes age is just a number.”

You swipe right.

OK, maybe you won’t find Mother Nature scrolling through a dating app but planning some quality time with nature has its benefits. Time in nature has been shown to reduce blood pressure, lower stress and improve overall mental health.

So, take a chance and plan a date with nature. Here are a few ideas to help you get started.

Dinner date: Pack up some of your favorite foods and head outside for a picnic. Whether you pick a spot at a state park, local green space or your backyard, picnics are an easy way to dine out with nature. Want your dinner date to be a little more adventurous? Try mushroom foraging. It helps you connect to nature through discovery, observation and food.

Get to know nature with trivia: Deepen your connection with Mother Nature with Nature Nerd Trivia Night. Hosted statewide by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, these events are a fun way to test your nature knowledge. The next Nature Nerd Trivia Night will be Oct. 19. Check calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for locations and more information.

Express yourself through art: Express your admiration of nature’s beauty through art, whether sketching in a nature journal or participating in our annual Inktober Nebraska Nature Challenge; follow us on Facebook or Instagram in October for more details at @newildlifeeducation.

Take a paddle: Nothing is as idyllic as paddling on the smooth water of a lake surrounded by picturesque views. Kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards are great options for getting out on the water. Visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to learn about Game and Parks’ paddling events near you.

Dive deeper: So, you are smitten with nature and want to take the next step. Nebraska Master Naturalists might be a great place to start. It offers participants in-depth training about nature and connects them to local, hands-on projects. It also gives participants the opportunity to connect with others in their community who share common interests.

Another way to deepen your connection to nature is through citizen or community science, which speaks to research that involves the public. These inclusive inquiries can require little to no prior experience, such as contributing nature observations to iNaturalist, a web- and app-based platform that enables participants to upload observations in the form of images or audio files. Participants then can utilize the platform’s artificial intelligence and community of fellow users to identify what they found. All uploaded observations then become part of the iNaturalist database, which can be used in wildlife research.

Check out the project directory on the Community Scientists of Nebraska Network webpage at communitysciencene.unl.edu/project-directory to learn more.

There are so many great ways to “date” nature. The important part is connecting with the natural world around you. Who knows, just like dating in the real world, you might even learn more about yourself along the way.