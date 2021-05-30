Make pre-spawn channel cats your next fishing adventure

Bait: Pokorny says if you are after eating-sized channel catfish then nightcrawlers, shrimp, liver or stink bait all work great. If you are targeting master angler-sized fish, cut bait and live bait are definitely the ways to go.

Forget the fancy gear: “My favorite rods to use for channel catfish are the same rods I use for walleye, northern pike and largemouth bass. The bend of these two-piece, 7-foot rods help the circle hooks load up well,” Pokorny says. He puts a spinning reel with an efficiently working drag system containing braided line on the rods.

Slip sinker rig: Slide a slip sinker, such as an egg sinker or no-roll sinker, onto your main line and tie on a barrel swivel. Then attach an 8- to 10-inch leader and finally a hook. Circle hooks are best. Hook size depends on the size of fish you expect to catch. Sizes in the 1/0 to 5/0 range should cover most situations, with 5/0 to 8/0 preferred for bigger fish.