Make a hunting resolution in 2020

The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions — a promise to do good on acts of self-improvement — has been around for hundreds of years. While many people vow to eat better, exercise more, stop smoking and build up their finances, it is far easier to fulfill New Year’s resolutions for an activity for which you are passionate, like hunting.
So, here are some suggested hunting-oriented New Year’s resolutions that are guaranteed to give you satisfaction in 2020.
Mentor a hunter: There is such enjoyment and a sense of accomplishment when experienced hunters share their knowledge with someone new. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a Take ’Em Hunting challenge to expose more people to hunting. The concept is simple: Take someone new hunting, snap a photo of the hunt and upload it, along with a bit of information about the experience, to become eligible to win prizes. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for more information.
Take part in the hunting slams: Enter the Commission’s Duck Slam or Upland Slam challenges. They are fun and rewarding. With both slams, participants harvest birds and upload photos to create entries in prize drawings. In the Duck Slam, hunters try to harvest an American wigeon (drake), mallard (drake), northern pintail (drake) and teal (blue-winged or green-winged, either sex). In the Upland Slam, the goal is to harvest a ring-necked pheasant, northern bobwhite quail, greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Go on spring wild turkey hunt: Nebraska offers some of the best turkey hunting opportunities in the country. Turkeys can be found in all 93 counties in an array of habitats. Some counties in the state even rank within the top 10 counties in the nation for wild turkey abundance. Nebraska also has several different subspecies, including the highly sought-after Merriam’s bird.
Learn a new aspect of hunting: It is easy to fall into a rut doing the same old thing over and over. Link up with experienced hunters, use online research tools and apps, attend hunting workshops and seminars, and perhaps participate in guided hunts. The opportunities to learn something new in a mixed-bag hunting state like Nebraska are almost limitless.
Show appreciation to private landowners: Access to private land by hunters is a privilege provided through the generosity of the landowner. There are a number of ways hunters can thank landowners. Help a farmer or rancher fix a fence, put up hay, separate cattle, work on buildings, etc. Hunters can consider offering to share some of their processed wild game meat.
Become a certified volunteer hunter education instructor: Volunteer instructors are the key to having effective outdoor education programs and furthering the lifestyle of hunting. Becoming a volunteer instructor is a great way to help save lives, prevent injuries, promote personal responsibility, create an understanding of wildlife management, meet people in the community, and positively influence the attitudes and actions of other resource users.
Host a wild-game dinner: Invite family and friends, and prepare healthy and delicious recipes for a variety of the wild game animals and birds that you or others have harvested. They’ll love the fact that free-ranging wild game meat is low in calories, cholesterol and fat, as well as free of antibiotics, steroids and hormones, and its origin can be sourced.
Have a happy and prosperous 2020.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.