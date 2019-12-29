Make a hunting resolution in 2020

The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions — a promise to do good on acts of self-improvement — has been around for hundreds of years. While many people vow to eat better, exercise more, stop smoking and build up their finances, it is far easier to fulfill New Year’s resolutions for an activity for which you are passionate, like hunting.

So, here are some suggested hunting-oriented New Year’s resolutions that are guaranteed to give you satisfaction in 2020.

Mentor a hunter: There is such enjoyment and a sense of accomplishment when experienced hunters share their knowledge with someone new. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a Take ’Em Hunting challenge to expose more people to hunting. The concept is simple: Take someone new hunting, snap a photo of the hunt and upload it, along with a bit of information about the experience, to become eligible to win prizes. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for more information.