Lured by call of turkey season

You can pick out spring turkey hunters by the tired expressions they wear during the middle of the day from April through May. For those addicted to spring turkey hunting, there is no better place to find the cure than Nebraska.

Friday was the start of archery turkey season in Nebraska. April 9 is the date youths under the age of 16 are allowed to begin hunting turkeys with shotguns. Adults get the chance to hunt with shotguns starting April 16. The season ends May 31.

What makes this spring season so much fun? First is the "gobble," the male turkey's love song. But there also is the chance to talk to the birds and hear them respond. Most hunters make noises of a hen turkey to lure the toms closer. The challenge is that the tom’s instinct is to gobble and puff up in display to attract a hen, rather than run to her calls.

If you are like us, you have dusted off every call you own that survived last year’s season. Though some boot leather has been burned on scouting trips, you have used your ears more than your eyes to let the toms tell you what they are doing. Here are some of our strategies and thoughts for success — at least the ones we agree about.

Location: To find good turkey real estate in Nebraska, grab a Public Access Atlas, which details public lands and private lands open to public walk-in hunting. Look for Open Fields and Waters Program sites on creeks and rivers and, around Lincoln, wildlife management areas such as Hickory Ridge, Table Rock, Yankee Hill, Olive Creek and Wagon Train. All offer excellent turkey hunting.

Calling: One of the great things about calling turkeys is you can sound terrible and still convince a tom you are a sweet little hen from next door. Your best strategy for calling is to keep it simple: Use clucks and purrs with the occasional series of yelps. Additionally, mix up your call types. While box calls can be seductive when played correctly, a good slate call can produce some of the cleanest clucks and purrs most turkeys ever will hear.

Do not forget that every turkey sound you hear in the woods may not belong to a turkey. Be sure to identify your target and what lies beyond it before you pull that trigger or release that arrow.

Scouting: It is important to know where turkeys prefer to roost and strut, and what routes they use for travel. The toms have a hard time not gobbling in the predawn darkness to announce their location to interested hens.

Morning strutting areas, such as pastures, crop fields or any area they can be seen from a distance, are located near the roost and allow the big toms to show their stuff to hens. Once on the ground, toms do not like to cross deep ravines, fences or rivers to find hens. But turkeys of all sexes like to break the rules.

Thanks to sound wildlife management, the millions of dollars hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts contribute annually, and partners such as the National Wild Turkey Federation, Nebraska is the place to hunt turkeys.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0