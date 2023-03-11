The best places to catch fish in the Lincoln area in 2023 Walleye White bass Wiper Bluegill Crappie Largemouth bass Channel catfish Blue catfish Flathead catfish Northern pike Rainbow trout Bullhead Saugeye

Open-water fishing is nearly upon us, and anglers are organizing their tackle boxes.

Chances are they have an assortment of different colored artificial fishing lures — probably more than they’ll ever use. But if you want to get a good discussion going about fishing lures, start one on colors. Anyone who fishes has an opinion about the color of the lures they cast for success.

So, what about fishing lure colors? Do they really matter?

“We know fish can see colors; that is a scientific fact,” said Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “It’s not rocket science, it’s fisheries science. We even know different species of fish have different sensitivities to different colors.

“I always say the best colors for any fishing situation depend on an infinite number of variables, including water clarity, water color, amount of sunlight, depth, habitat, prey and personal preference. Yellow-orange and green can be great colors for catching walleyes, but in some situations, pinks, whites, metallics or purple with pink polka dots — my personal favorite — may be the best.”

Bauer said when he is conducting walleye fishing seminars, he often points out that walleyes are particularly sensitive to the colors of green and yellow-orange. “I find that incredibly interesting because the classic predator/prey relationship for walleyes would be walleyes and yellow perch,” he said. “Guess what colors yellow perch are? Yep, yellow-orange and green.”

Bauer also believes lure color often makes more difference to an angler than it does to the fish. That is why every lure or bait in the sporting goods stores come in every shade of color. Anglers are not going to buy just one, but several different colors.

Far more important than colors of lures or baits is the confidence an angler has presenting them to the fish. Confident anglers always catch more fish, and catching fish makes anglers more confident.

Do you have your favorite fishing lure colors? Bauer has his, and he always starts with knowledge or at least a hunch of what prey he thinks his targeted fish might be eating. “I will imitate the natural prey in size, shape, color and, most importantly, behavior,” Bauer said. “I favor more natural colors in clearer water, and brighter, gaudier colors and contrasting colors in dirtier water.”

Many pro anglers recommend limiting lure choices to a few basic color patterns and then learn to use them the right way in the right place at the right time.

How about a little limnology lesson? Limnology is the study of inland, fresh waters and their aquatic ecosystems. An angler needs to realize that colors below the surface of the water are not what they appear to be above the surface of the water.

Water soaks up light but also obstructs different wavelengths of light and can make colors disappear. Studies show as “white” sunlight travels through the water column, colors dissipate. Red lures seem to vanish first, followed by orange, yellow, green, blue and black.

The takeaway for anglers: Work silver and gold lures on sunny days to reflect light and make the lure more visible to fish. Toss fluorescent lures on cloudy days to take advantage of the increased UV light waves.