Longtime turkey hunter calls ’em like he sees ’em

Turkey calling: “It gets too much credit when a hunt goes right and too much blame when it doesn’t.”
That’s the opinion of Dick Turpin of Lincoln, who is among Nebraska’s most veteran and legendary turkey hunters. The 84-year-old will hunt turkeys for his 57th consecutive year this spring.
Turpin, originally from Bassett, retired in 1999 from a 40-year career at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He served as a parks groundskeeper, conservation officer, hunter education coordinator and chief of law enforcement.
A self-proclaimed “professional tinkerer,” Turpin now builds handcrafted, personalized, turkey box calls made of walnut.
“I have always been a fan of the box call,” Turpin said. “It’s easy to operate and it can produce every vocalization of a wild turkey. Hand a youngster or a first-time turkey hunter a wooden box call with a little instruction, and immediately they begin working the lid against the edges and sounding like a hen turkey.”
Turpin’s passion and respect for North America’s largest upland game bird remain strong and steadfast, especially, he said “in this golden age of turkey hunting, with all the birds we have here in the Cornhusker State.”
“People need to realize it was the expertise of biologists, the cooperation of landowners and the dollars of hunters that propelled the comeback of the wild turkey,” he said.
Turpin said he first tried turkey hunting decades ago, then “got hooked.”
Turpin thinks there is too much emphasis placed on calling bearded wild turkeys to within shooting range in the spring.
“You do not have to be a championship caller to be a successful turkey hunter,” he said. “In fact, if you give it some thought, no two turkeys sound the same, either. Look at it this way, an aroused gobbler will not care that you haven’t won a calling contest.
“Patience, knowing your hunting area, good camouflage, realistic decoys and restricting movement are every bit as important as confident calling is,” he said. “When it comes right down to it, woodcraft means everything.”
The key to effective calling, Turpin said, is practicing and getting proficient with a couple of different kinds of calls, and then being able to mimic the sounds you are hearing turkeys make in the woods while maintaining the proper volume, frequency, cadence and rhythm.
“I always say to let the turkeys tell you what to do with your calling,” Turpin said. “If they are talking, you need to talk how they are talking. If they are quiet, you need to be quiet and call sparingly, if at all.”
Turpin begins his day during the season by calling softly at first light, then “cranking up the volume later in the morning when I am trying to find gobblers.”
He told a story about a hunt in which he forgot to bring his turkey calls with him to the blind. His hunting partner told him not to worry because he had a box call. “He pulled that box call out and started screeching nonstop on that thing,” Turpin said. “I kept wincing and all I could think about were fingernails continually scraping down a chalkboard. A big old tom gobbled, strutted in and started fanning in front of us. So being an expert caller is not as important as some would make it out to be.”