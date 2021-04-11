Longtime turkey hunter calls ’em like he sees ’em

Turpin said he first tried turkey hunting decades ago, then “got hooked.”

Turpin thinks there is too much emphasis placed on calling bearded wild turkeys to within shooting range in the spring.

“You do not have to be a championship caller to be a successful turkey hunter,” he said. “In fact, if you give it some thought, no two turkeys sound the same, either. Look at it this way, an aroused gobbler will not care that you haven’t won a calling contest.

“Patience, knowing your hunting area, good camouflage, realistic decoys and restricting movement are every bit as important as confident calling is,” he said. “When it comes right down to it, woodcraft means everything.”

The key to effective calling, Turpin said, is practicing and getting proficient with a couple of different kinds of calls, and then being able to mimic the sounds you are hearing turkeys make in the woods while maintaining the proper volume, frequency, cadence and rhythm.

“I always say to let the turkeys tell you what to do with your calling,” Turpin said. “If they are talking, you need to talk how they are talking. If they are quiet, you need to be quiet and call sparingly, if at all.”