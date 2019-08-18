Hayden Mitchell of Lincoln won the Fourth Annual Director’s Cup archery tournament Aug. 11 after a head-to-head final arrow competition at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center.
In the competition, the winner of each division had a final shot in a shoot-off, with the archer who was closest to the center of the target claiming the prize. Hayden, 10, was the winner in the cub compound division. The event featured 43 registered archers.
Division winners
Adult: Robert Gregg, Doniphan; adult bowhunter freestyle: Jon Tompkins, Wellsville, Kansas; adult traditional: Chauncey Wilkins, Blair; championship: Matt Carmin, Doniphan; collegiate: Shania Hansen, Norfolk; cub compound: Hayden Mitchell, Lincoln; cub recurve: Vanessa Peterson, Lincoln; NASP: Zoe Hoffmeyer, Lincoln; young adult: Riley Peterson, Lincoln; young compound: Josiah Stonehocker, Arlington.