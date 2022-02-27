Light geese delicious with proper field care, preparation

I get tired of people calling snow and Ross’s geese nasty nicknames and saying they are unfit to eat.

These birds are classified as light geese, and they are to be respected. They are a worthy adversary of hunters, especially during the current Light Goose Conservation Order harvest period in Nebraska.

Let’s delve into the myth that snow and Ross’s geese are poor table fare.

“Light geese are delicious, but they must be properly cared for in the field and then prepared and cooked right,” said Matthew Garrick, waterfowl program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Hunters, especially during warmer weather, should get their harvested geese out of the sun and be sure not to pile them up. They should cool them down and field dress them as soon as possible after retrieves are made. The entrails should be drawn immediately. Excessive heat from ambient air temperature or direct sunlight must be avoided. Place the birds in large coolers with ice.

Young geese are best roasted or cooked like a steak. Older birds are more likely to be tougher and are best made into sausage or jerky, or put in a long, slow braise. Ground snow goose meat mixed with a little bit of pork fat and made into patties can also be very appetizing. Use 1 pound of pork back fat to 3 pounds of snow goose meat.

Young-of-the-year snow, blue and Ross’s geese can be identified by their plumage. Young white geese are grayish in color. Young blues have no distinct white coloration on their heads and less color contrast on their bodies. Older birds cannot be aged. A bird in full adult plumage could be a tender 2-year-old or a tough 10-year-old.

Shot damage is another consideration. Birds with a lot of shot damage are best used for recipes in which the breast muscles are boned out, and other body parts, such as legs and thighs, must be done separately. Birds with low body fat or many pinfeathers are good for skinning and boning. It is said that much of the unpleasant flavor resides in the bird’s skin. After skinning, the bird’s flavor is fully dependent on how you make them.

The skin of light geese tends to tear rather easily when plucked. Prevent tearing by pulling the feathers of the bird from the head toward the tail. Do not attempt to pull too many feathers at a one time.

Breasting out geese commonly is used by hunters who have shot many birds. A single, fully feathered wing must remain attached to each breast for identification in transport. Nebraska law requires all harvested waterfowl to have either the head plumage or one fully feathered wing naturally attached to their bodies for identification purposes with transportation to a point of permanent storage.

Legally, every effort must be made by the hunter to use the edible portions of snow and Ross’s geese. Carcasses and parts of geese should be disposed of in a reasonable and sanitary manner and not thrown into waterways, along roadside ditches or off bridges.

Some hunters prefer to age their birds in a cool, dry environment (32 to 40 degrees) for several days or a week or more. When done correctly, harmless bacteria break down muscle tissue, resulting in tender and flavorful meat. Others milk or salt-water soak the meat from the birds in the refrigerator to draw as much blood as possible from the flesh.

There still are too many snow geese in North America, and they remain above their population and habitat management objectives, according to Garrick. That is why the special Conservation Order continues to be in effect. The snow goose has taken advantage of the changes humans have made to the landscape. Few species match the snow goose in its adaptability to differences in its environment. Their population growth has come about primarily because of the expansion and abundance of agricultural foods in their wintering and migration areas since World War II.

