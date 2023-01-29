Leaving technology for old school fishing technique

I ice-fish with a depth-finder just like every other hard-core angler these days. It gets turned on before I drop the first bait down the first hole and it gets turned off just before I walk off the ice. That tool gets used even when I am fishing shallow, weedy water.

That is where I was recently, in relatively shallow water out west. I was marking fish but having a hard time getting them to bite. When that happens, there usually are a couple of things I try. First, I down-size to smaller jigs on lighter line. Second, I go looking for bigger, more active fish. Finding the fish was not a problem, and they were not all dinks.

It was about time to pull up for a few minutes, have lunch, and try something different.

I went old school.

I grabbed a couple of the jigging rods I always have with me. You know the equipment, simple rods with no reels. Just measure out the correct amount of line, attach a small float, and put it in the hole.

I turned off the depth-finder.

I dropped the two jigging rods into a couple of holes drilled side-by-side. Jigged the rods a few times, bang, the first bobber went under. A perch hit the ice. I’m not going to tell you it was a big perch, but it was a nice one, and in the next five minutes two more hit the ice. Forget the spinning rod and depth-finder!

That set the pattern for the day. I saved my battery and never used the depth-finder again that day. It was still a midwinter bite, I had to work for fish. Often it would be a couple, maybe three fish from a hole, and then I would have to drill new holes and move on. At least I was catching fish.

My jigging rods are somewhat unique. I call them “sandhills jigging rods.” They are relatively long, one piece, and the line runs through the fiberglass rod blank. A simple spool on the end holds line but is not used for playing fish. My Uncle Ivan had a bunch of them, and all I knew was that if Uncle Ivan had them, they were the best.

Back in the day, those rods could be purchased. You cannot find them anywhere now; I buy the components and make my own.

The sandhills jigging rods are like cane poles for ice-fishing. Often I will use them as “dead rods” when I decide to set up and fish in one spot for a while.

I always use a float on these jigging rods. I use a clip-on weight to set the depth of the bobber; usually so my bait will be suspended just a few inches off bottom. The size of float is critical — just big enough to float the bait.

There are no magic baits or presentations that always catch fish. Sometimes there is no explaining what they want, you just keep experimenting until you figure it out.

While you are at it, don’t overlook “old school.”

50 record-breaking fish caught in the US 50 record-breaking fish caught in the US #50. Channel catfish: 58 pounds #49. Pallid sturgeon: 60 pounds #48. Lake trout: 63 pounds, 1.92 ounces #47. Muskellunge: 69 pounds, 15 ounces #46. White amur (Grass Carp): 70 pounds #45. Grass carp: 73 pounds #44. Bigmouth buffalo: 73 pounds, 2 ounces #43. Carp: 74 pounds #42. Longfin albacore: 74 pounds, 10.5 ounces #41. Red drum: 75 pounds #40. Channel bass: 75 pounds #39. Spearfish: 76 pounds, 12.8 ounces #38. Great barracuda: 77 pounds #37. Dolphin: 77 pounds, 8 ounces #36. Striped bass: 78 pounds, 8 ounces #35. Moray eel: 81 pounds #34. Atlantic sturgeon: 82 pounds #33. Dorado: 82 pounds #32. Greater amberjack: 85 pounds #31. Ling cod: 85 pounds #30. Smallmouth buffalo: 88 pounds #29. Albacore tuna: 90 pounds #28. Bighead carp: 90 pounds #27. Black buffalo: 92 pounds, 8 ounces #26. White sturgeon: 96 pounds #25. Chinook (King) Salmon: 97 pounds, 4 ounces #24. Atlantic cod: 98 pounds, 12 ounces #23. Black drum: 115 pounds #22. Sailfish: 119 pounds #21. Flathead catfish: 123 pounds #20. Big skate: 130 pounds #19. White marlin: 137 pounds, 8 ounces #18. Blue catfish: 143 pounds #17. Paddlefish: 144 pounds #16. Amberjack: 151 pounds, 8 ounces #15. Giant trevally: 191 pounds #14. Alligator gar: 279 pounds #13. Pacific halibut: 288 pounds #12. Warsaw grouper: 310 pounds #11. Tuna: 322 pounds #10. Yellowfin tuna: 325 pounds #9. Striped marlin: 339 pounds #8. Bigeye tuna: 375 pounds, 8 ounces #7. Halibut: 459 pounds #6. Sturgeon: 468 pounds #5. Swordfish: 530 pounds #4. Giant seabass: 563 pounds #3. Bluefin tuna: 1,152 pounds #2. Black marlin: 1,205 pounds #1. Blue marlin: 1,805 pounds