 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaving technology for old school fishing technique

  • 0
Yellow perch

When the fish wouldn’t bite during a recent trip, Daryl Bauer resorted to his "sandhills jigging rod" and started landing yellow perch.

 DARYL BAUER

I ice-fish with a depth-finder just like every other hard-core angler these days. It gets turned on before I drop the first bait down the first hole and it gets turned off just before I walk off the ice. That tool gets used even when I am fishing shallow, weedy water.

That is where I was recently, in relatively shallow water out west. I was marking fish but having a hard time getting them to bite. When that happens, there usually are a couple of things I try. First, I down-size to smaller jigs on lighter line. Second, I go looking for bigger, more active fish. Finding the fish was not a problem, and they were not all dinks.

It was about time to pull up for a few minutes, have lunch, and try something different.

I went old school.

I grabbed a couple of the jigging rods I always have with me. You know the equipment, simple rods with no reels. Just measure out the correct amount of line, attach a small float, and put it in the hole.

People are also reading…

I turned off the depth-finder.

I dropped the two jigging rods into a couple of holes drilled side-by-side. Jigged the rods a few times, bang, the first bobber went under. A perch hit the ice. I’m not going to tell you it was a big perch, but it was a nice one, and in the next five minutes two more hit the ice. Forget the spinning rod and depth-finder!

That set the pattern for the day. I saved my battery and never used the depth-finder again that day. It was still a midwinter bite, I had to work for fish. Often it would be a couple, maybe three fish from a hole, and then I would have to drill new holes and move on. At least I was catching fish.

My jigging rods are somewhat unique. I call them “sandhills jigging rods.” They are relatively long, one piece, and the line runs through the fiberglass rod blank. A simple spool on the end holds line but is not used for playing fish. My Uncle Ivan had a bunch of them, and all I knew was that if Uncle Ivan had them, they were the best.

Outdoors calendar, 1/29

Back in the day, those rods could be purchased. You cannot find them anywhere now; I buy the components and make my own.

The sandhills jigging rods are like cane poles for ice-fishing. Often I will use them as “dead rods” when I decide to set up and fish in one spot for a while.

I always use a float on these jigging rods. I use a clip-on weight to set the depth of the bobber; usually so my bait will be suspended just a few inches off bottom. The size of float is critical — just big enough to float the bait.

There are no magic baits or presentations that always catch fish. Sometimes there is no explaining what they want, you just keep experimenting until you figure it out.

While you are at it, don’t overlook “old school.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

January a great month to go owling

January a great month to go owling

Don’t let cold temperatures keep you cooped up inside this winter. January is a great time to look and listen for owls, an activity known as “…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News