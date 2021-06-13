Learning to love camping can take time, but it's worth the effort

For some people, “family camping” seems like a dream come true. Fresh air, getting away from stress, quality family time, making memories.

My parents were not those people. Sure, my family traveled, and we went on some amazing trips. But we only attempted camping once. It was a disaster. Filled with tears, burning my mouth on hot coffee in the dark, and 5-year-old me sleeping in our van with my dad because I could not stop squirming in the tent. Never again would my hotel-loving parents venture into the camping world.

Fast-forward 35 years and I now am a parent myself and camping has become an integral part of my family’s identity. We have saved up to purchase a used pop-up camper. We carefully have planned weeklong excursions to national parks and had countless spontaneous weekend trips to local state parks. Our kids have helped plan each trip while also learning researching, planning and mapping skills. Each trip is different, but each trip is a chance for our family to put our busy lives aside and relax.

Of course, our camping adventures have not been without disasters. There was the first time we went out with our camper for an early March trip. Our plan to use the propane heater to get us through the chilly night was thwarted when, at 10 p.m., we realized we had forgotten to fill the propane tank and the residual gas had run out.