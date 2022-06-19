Learning to dig Nebraska’s crawfish

Crawfish — also known as crawdads, crayfish and mudbugs — are not fish. They are arthropods and, more specifically, freshwater crustaceans.

With their jointed legs and protective exoskeleton, crawfish are a unique part of Nebraska’s aquatic ecosystems.

A crawfish’s body is comprised of three main parts: head, thorax and abdomen — like its distant insect relatives. However, crawfish have five pairs of legs, giving them a total of 10, while insects only have six legs.

This is why crawfish are categorized as decapods — “deca” means 10. Gills for breathing underwater are hidden beneath the thorax, and five pairs of small pleopod legs underneath the tail helps them swim. On females, the pleopods also are where eggs attach and hatch.

Young crawfish emerge from their eggs looking like miniature versions of their parents. As they grow, they shed old exoskeletons, which give them more room for growth. Sometimes, crawfish even eat their shed skin for calcium, which helps new exoskeleton come back stronger.

Crawfish must be careful, though, as periods of shedding make them vulnerable to predators. New exoskeleton is soft, and until it has time to harden, individuals must be careful to avoid exposure.

Habitat

Crawfish have specialized gills that enable them to breathe air. If they can keep their gills moist, crawfish can survive five to seven days outside water. In humid or marshy conditions, crawfish can survive for months.

Many crawfish species are burrowers, meaning they dig underground and use groundwater to survive, especially in places where there are no above-ground water sources. While several crawfish species prefer to remain underground most of their lives, others only head beneath the soil when forced to do so.

Streams, creeks, soggy ditches and wet meadows are ideal for crawfish, and some have been found in grasslands. If you ever find yourself visiting one of these places in Nebraska, you likely are visiting the home of crawfish. And despite their scary-looking claws, crawfish generally are shy animals that prefer to stay hidden beneath rocks and logs, especially if humans are stomping about.

When crawfish are alarmed, they rapidly flip their tail segments back and forth to shoot themselves through the water and away from danger. They might even release an odor to signal danger to nearby crawfish. If you catch one, however, don’t be offended if you receive a curt pinch.

Food

Aquatic and terrestrial systems are rich in organic matter, called detritus. Crawfish eat these small bits of plant and animal material that collect over time, along with algae, snails, fish eggs, small fish and other invertebrates.

As prey, other living things find crawfish to be delectable, including other crawfish, river otters, great blue herons, raccoons, large fish and mink. Even humans love to eat crawfish. In places like Louisiana and Texas, people often prepare “crawfish boils.” The meat tastes like a cross between lobster and shrimp.

Crawfish are a unique member of Nebraska’s ecosystems. The next time you head outside, look for one of Nebraska’s five native species of crawfish: the devil, calico, ringed, northern or prairie.

