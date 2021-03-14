Landowner creates man-made lek for greater prairie chickens

It was a calm March morning when Dan Leuenberger first heard it: echoing calls of greater prairie chickens.

Climbing a hill on his Johnson County farm, he spotted a flock of about 20 birds gathered for mating season. Each spring, males congregate on display grounds called "leks" to perform mating rituals that have made the species an icon of the prairie. They stomp, leap, spin in circles, inflate orange air sacs on their neck and raise feathers on their head, all in hopes of attracting females.

Seeing the birds was an exciting moment for Leuenberger. The previous year, he had set out to do something conservation professionals say is rare: create a successful prairie chicken lek on private property from scratch.

When Leuenberger inherited 91 acres of the family farm in Southeast Nebraska, he decided to put it into the Conservation Reserve Program, which provides landowners with rental payments for taking land out of agricultural production and instead restoring grassland habitat.