Keep an eye out for bird nests

We’ve all seen a bird’s nest. It’s normally a conglomeration of sticks, mud, twine, leaves and sometimes trash, like wrappers or old fishing line.

Whatever it’s made from, a bird’s nest is an amazing feat of engineering. No matter the species or style of nest, all bird nests serve the same purpose: to protect eggs and hatchlings.

Before birds begin building their nests, they must find a suitable building site, then find materials, which consist mostly of natural elements found close by.

When it comes time to building the nest, it’s mostly the female’s job. She finds a site and gathers materials, and the male only will make occasional trips to check on the progress. In some species, both males and females will build cooperatively, as seen in robins. Males will forage for specific sizes of twigs and sticks, but the female is the one forming the nest shape.

The following nests are those you may see in Nebraska, especially now that the leaves are off the trees.

Ground: People also refer to these as scrape nests. Normally, a ground nest looks like a shallow depression and contains no nesting materials, but some species may have a light lining of grass, weeds or other debris. These are popular nests among terrestrial birds or those that prefer open habitats that lack abundant trees. In Nebraska, you may see killdeer making this type of nest.

Platform: This is one of the largest nests to build even though it is made of small twigs and branches. It is a relatively simple arrangement, which overall forms a platform and a small depression area to nestle the eggs. Normally, I think of platform nests as being made by bald eagles, but Canada geese, mourning doves and herons also make them, all slightly different from each other, mostly in size.

Cup: This is used by nearly three-quarters of all songbirds. This nest essentially is a modified platform nest. The birds will construct a supporting platform in a tree, in a shrub or on a rock first and then the sides are built and glued together with mud. The inner cup is built last and lined with feathers, animal fur or soft plant material. You may have seen robins and ruby-throated hummingbirds building these.

Pendulous: This unusual nest looks more like a sock hanging from a tree than a nest. It is inaccessible to most predators and normally constructed on the ends of the smallest tree branches that wave wildly in the wind. They are woven tightly together with plant materials and are strong and watertight. This type of nest is used mostly by tropical birds, but in Nebraska, you will see orioles building them.

Cavity: Used by many types of birds, from owls to woodpeckers to eastern bluebirds. These nests are excavated in a tree branch or a trunk, and they normally have extremely small entrances, which lead to a longer inner chamber up to 10 inches long. These nests typically are made by woodpeckers, and while the builder uses its nest only once, other birds will utilize cavity nests long after the original occupants have moved out.

None: The cleverest of all nest types is the no-nest situation, or what is sometimes called the daycare nest. For example, a female brown-headed cowbird will not make a nest, but instead lay her eggs in other birds’ nests, sometimes kicking out the other birds’ eggs or crushing them. The unsuspecting mother then raises the cowbird’s offspring.