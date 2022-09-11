Kayak cleanup program for lakes exceeds expectations

When we think of kayaking, we picture paddling on a waterway. But I always had this feeling kayaks had more potential than just paddling.

That magic experienced on the water can be hard to label, and the word “conservation” can seem a bit complicated, like something people can’t relate to because it’s so scientific.

Recently, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators combined kayaking and conservation. The Fish and Wildlife Education Division has obtained kayaks, and it has given us opportunities to blend ecology, stewardship and recreation in a way that is more accessible.

When invited to offer an outdoor education event with Becoming an Outdoors-Woman earlier this summer, we piloted a program that took kayaking to the next level. To start, staff members asked participants what conservation meant to them. We agreed conservation is the protection of natural resources and the sustainable ways people can become active participants in their ecosystems. We then discussed ways to practice conservation through kayaking.

We discussed proper trash disposal, respecting wildlife, leaving nature where it is and sharing outdoor spaces. Afterward, the group participated in an optional trash cleanup while kayaking. Later, participants talked about what they could do to continue helping this lake. Each person expressed wanting to spend more time outside and leaving the space better than they found it. Their newfound sense of ownership and connection to this ecosystem was beyond my expectations.

While we may not have had a large group of participants, we made a big impact, fostering a sense of community and stewardship among strangers through recreation. It was special and has inspired us to consider how we might do more of these programs. It was more humbling to learn that one of our participants even went out and purchased her own kayak.

On Aug. 18, our education team hosted the first official kayaking cleanup at Omaha’s Lake Zorinsky. Sixteen people, including two from the pilot program earlier in the summer, participated.

The kayakers collected bags of trash and even a traffic cone. When we were finished, we met up on the shoreline, and the enthusiasm was apparent — everyone was chattering about “next time we do this.” When asked if they had ever considered collecting trash while out kayaking, most responded that they hadn’t thought of it before but will in the future.

For those in the Lincoln area, a kayaking cleanup will take place at Holmes Lakes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn more and sign up by visiting the calendar event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

With time, we hope this program will grow toward more imaginative ways to blend recreation and conservation. Perhaps this story will inspire people to see kayaking from a new perspective.

The next time you hit the water, consider bringing along a bag for trash as you explore. By taking care of the ecosystems that take care of us, we may just find our favorites forms of recreation can be more rewarding when blended with conservation.