Moths are not just the dull-brown insects that swarm around your porch lights at night. They are much more interesting and can be quite beautiful.

Moths also play important ecological roles as prey for many predators, such as bats, and pollinators of night-blooming flowers. Some moths even are indicator species of a healthy environment.

July in Nebraska is a great time for observing these incredible insects, and you don’t have to go far. Viewing moths can be as easy as turning on your porch light for an hour and stepping outside occasionally to see what species might have come in.

The flower moths often are colorful and can be observed during the day drinking nectar from flowers. Their appearance can range from bright pinks to yellows to lime green, like the Schinia simplex.

The painted lichen moth is a pop of color when it appears at your moth lighting setup. Their bright reddish-orange wings with dark gray strips stand out and act as a warning to predators that they contain inedible chemicals. Some tiger moths have developed a color pattern like the lichen moth to disguise themselves even though they are edible.

A personal favorite of mine is the carmine snout moth, for no other reason than it makes me smile. This tiny moth is just 8 millimeters long, about the length of two popcorn kernels, and has a shimmery white and pink appearance. These moths have a long narrow “nose” called labial palps, which are a pair of sensory appendages.

Although not all moths are shimmery and colorful, even brown moths can be beautiful; you’ll notice subtle designs and a wide range of color variations.

For most people, the real showstoppers are the large silkworm and sphinx moths. The cecropia moth is the largest moth in North America and can be found in wooded areas and neighborhoods across Nebraska. They have a bright orange body as thick as your thumb and pops of orange and white shapes on their wings. The males use featherlike antennas that are covered with hundreds of thousands of olfactory sensors to detect females from more than a mile away.

It is easy to create your own backyard moth lighting setup. All you need is a light source, a surface for the moths to land on and a camera.

The light can be as simple as a porch light, flashlight or a desk lamp. If you have access to a black light or mercury vapor lights, these emit a light in a color spectrum that moths find irresistible.

Pale surfaces work best, such as a white sheet clipped to a rope strung between two trees. A cotton white sheet works best because it will reflect UV rays from the light, creating a larger surface area to draw in the moths.

Use a smelly attractant to lure moths to your setup. A spoiled banana, apple cider vinegar, a pinch of sugar and a splash of beer or wine. Mix this together then smear it on a tree or splatter it on your sheet. Take photos of any new moth you see and upload the images to iNaturalist.

National Moth Week is July 22-30. Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host Nebraska Moth Week activities, including a moth lighting program July 26 at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering. On Facebook, search for “Nebraska Moth Week” for more information.