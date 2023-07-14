Related to this story

Mississippi kite making a comeback

Mississippi kite making a comeback

Many people don’t know about a small raptor known as the Mississippi kite. It is a graceful bird worth admiring. And it’s making a comeback.

Branched Oak a park for all seasons

Branched Oak State Recreation Area northwest of Lincoln is a busy place. Especially in the summer. Which makes sense considering the 1,800-acr…

Painting on a crankbait canvas

Painting on a crankbait canvas

Unpainted plastic crankbait blanks are available online at $1 or less each. You can just add paint and hooks and get them to the water.