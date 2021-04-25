Join the City Nature Challenge to help document wildlife where you live

So often when we think of exploring nature, we think of visiting wild places. Of going somewhere to experience the landscapes and wildlife, and then coming back home.
But what if there was a new way to think of nature adventuring right here in Lancaster County? With spring bringing changes to every green space, neighborhood, park and prairie, there is no better time to observe nature close to home.
The 2021 City Nature Challenge invites individuals to explore and document wildlife right where they are. This event started in 2016 as a competition between two cities to see how many different wildlife observations they could document using the online platform iNaturalist. Since then, this community science event has grown into a global phenomenon with more than 400 cities set to participate worldwide in 2021. The best part is, anyone with a camera and access to iNaturalist can participate.
This City Nature Challenge is a great way for individuals to connect with their local environments. It also provides a huge amount of data with which researchers and scientists otherwise would not have access. This includes amazing biodiversity data for our urban environments, including records of species in places where they previously had not been documented.
The City Nature Challenge takes place in two parts. The first part, the observation period, runs from April 30 to May 3. This is the time to observe wildlife, take photos and start uploading them to iNaturalist.
Individuals in participating cities, such as Lincoln and Omaha, will have their observations count toward their city’s total. Observers don’t need to be experts, either; they just need to identify a species to the best of their ability when uploading. They simply can input a species as a “plant,” then iNaturalist has artificial intelligence technology that will give identification suggestions based on the appearance and location of the observation.
The second part of the City Nature Challenge is the identification period, which runs May 4-9. During this time, anyone across the globe can help identify observations through iNaturalist. Sorting through all of that data is just as important as collecting it. So, if you are familiar with local plants, animals or fungi, we can use your help. There will be virtual “identification parties” May 4-7 from noon to 1 p.m.
The results from the City Nature Challenge will be announced May 10. For Lincoln’s City Nature Challenge, all observations made throughout Lancaster County will count toward our totals. To learn more about the challenge, visit outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge/ or contact alie.mayes@nebraska.gov.