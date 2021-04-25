Join the City Nature Challenge to help document wildlife where you live

So often when we think of exploring nature, we think of visiting wild places. Of going somewhere to experience the landscapes and wildlife, and then coming back home.

But what if there was a new way to think of nature adventuring right here in Lancaster County? With spring bringing changes to every green space, neighborhood, park and prairie, there is no better time to observe nature close to home.

The 2021 City Nature Challenge invites individuals to explore and document wildlife right where they are. This event started in 2016 as a competition between two cities to see how many different wildlife observations they could document using the online platform iNaturalist. Since then, this community science event has grown into a global phenomenon with more than 400 cities set to participate worldwide in 2021. The best part is, anyone with a camera and access to iNaturalist can participate.

This City Nature Challenge is a great way for individuals to connect with their local environments. It also provides a huge amount of data with which researchers and scientists otherwise would not have access. This includes amazing biodiversity data for our urban environments, including records of species in places where they previously had not been documented.