January a great month to go owling

Don’t let cold temperatures keep you cooped up inside this winter. January is a great time to look and listen for owls, an activity known as “owling.”

Regardless of where you live in Nebraska or your birding skill level, anyone can enjoy watching and listening for owls.

Owls are one of the earliest nesting birds in Nebraska, and because of this, winter is a great time to listen for them. Great horned owls and barred owls call to mates and hoot to defend nesting territories throughout the winter. Great horned owls may begin laying eggs as early as late January, with young emerging in mid-March. Barred owls nest as early as the first week of February, and eggs hatch in early April.

Although walks around sunrise and dusk can be the most productive times to view owls, there are opportunities to observe these nocturnal birds any time of day.

With no leaves on the trees in winter, owls are more visible as they perch on branches. Take a closer look at those dark clumps in the trees. What might appear to be a squirrel nest at a quick glance could be an owl perched in the tree. Use binoculars to search for an owl’s stick nest, and you might see an owl staring back at you. Come late March, you might find multiple owls quizzically staring at you. Nestlings have a fuzzy, frazzled look as their soft, pale, downy feathers cover their bodies before their flight feathers grow in.

Hearing blue jays and crows calling? Grab the binoculars and scan the trees where the calls are coming from. Paying attention to other birds’ behaviors can be one of the easiest ways to find owls, especially during the day. The presence of a raptor can be viewed as threatening, and blue jays and crows often will “mob” an owl to drive it off. Prey birds will flock together, call and sometimes hit the owl with their beaks and feet.

Even if you can’t see an owl, you often can hear them. Listen for the various owl calls from hoots to squawks to barks. Before looking for owls, it’s helpful to first learn a few owl calls. The great horned owl is recognizable by its low “hoo hoodoo hooo hoo” song. The barred owl is unmistakable by its “Who cooks for you… Who cooks for you all” hoot.

Owls can be observed anywhere in Nebraska.

Barred owls can be observed along wooded river corridors in eastern Nebraska. Visit parks with mature woods around riparian habitats, such as Ponca and Indian Cave state parks, Schramm Park State Recreation Area and Rock Creek Station State Historical Park. Take a stroll or drive through these parks around dawn or dusk.

Great horned owls often are observed in neighborhoods, city parks and state parks. Try a nearby park or state recreation area, such as Branched Oak and Enders state recreation areas.

Short-eared owls are an open-prairie species most often observed in winter and early spring, when there is little snow cover. For best chances, visit less developed areas with grassland habitat such as Kiowa, North Lake Basin or Jack Sinn Memorial wildlife management areas.

During the day, look for snowy owls in open grassland and field habitats. Typically, there are a few to more than a dozen snowy owls that wander into Nebraska each winter. Double-check those large white clumps in farm fields and the mowed grass around airport runways.

To discover more birding locations, visit NEBirdingGuide.org.