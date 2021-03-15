'It was a pretty good fight': North Platte angler talks about reeling in record fish

In seven decades of fishing, Ed Moore has carried his rod and reel around the continent — to Lake Michigan, the Columbia River, off the coast of Costa Rica.
But the master angler only had to travel 25 miles from his home in North Platte to land a record fish.
The 76-year-old was shore fishing at Sutherland Reservoir on March 11 when he felt something pull on his minnow. And pull. Earlier, he’d caught and released a 14-inch walleye, but he didn’t know what he had now.
“I did know it was something big, bigger than what I was used to,” he said. “I have light tackle, so it was a pretty good fight.”
Eight to 10 minutes later, he pulled in a tiger trout more than 2 feet long. He knew he had something special on the end of his 10-pound braided line; a year or two ago, he’d caught what he thought was a big tiger trout, but this one was even bigger.
“When I got done fishing, I took it straight to the game commission. And that’s who verified it.”
Officially, Moore’s tiger trout measured 25¾ inches and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, more than a pound heavier than the existing — and short-lived — state record. That fish was also pulled out of Sutherland Reservoir in November 2020.
That’s likely not a coincidence. Tiger trout — a hybrid of brook and brown trout — were first stocked in Nebraska in 2015. The Game and Parks Commission has put them in a number of waters across the state, from Fort Robinson to Two Rivers, but the majority have gone into Lake Ogallala, just up the canal system from Sutherland Reservoir.
“They’ve been there the longest,” said Tony Barada, a biologist and the commission’s assistant fisheries division administrator. “We may continue to break this record as the fish are still in the system and are getting older and bigger.”
When Moore was younger, he’d fish six or seven days a week. He’s been slowed by age, he said, and only gets out four or five times a week now. But he has plenty of water to choose from.
“Here in North Platte, there’s a lot of places to fish. Both rivers, the canal system, interstate ponds, lakes. It’s a fisherman’s paradise.”
He’s earned master angler awards for several species, though this is his first state record. He plans to have the fish mounted to hang on his wall, but that won’t stop him from making a meal out of it, too.
“It will be a replica, so I’ll be able to eat that fish.”
