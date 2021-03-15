'It was a pretty good fight': North Platte angler talks about reeling in record fish

In seven decades of fishing, Ed Moore has carried his rod and reel around the continent — to Lake Michigan, the Columbia River, off the coast of Costa Rica.

But the master angler only had to travel 25 miles from his home in North Platte to land a record fish.

The 76-year-old was shore fishing at Sutherland Reservoir on March 11 when he felt something pull on his minnow. And pull. Earlier, he’d caught and released a 14-inch walleye, but he didn’t know what he had now.

“I did know it was something big, bigger than what I was used to,” he said. “I have light tackle, so it was a pretty good fight.”

Eight to 10 minutes later, he pulled in a tiger trout more than 2 feet long. He knew he had something special on the end of his 10-pound braided line; a year or two ago, he’d caught what he thought was a big tiger trout, but this one was even bigger.

“When I got done fishing, I took it straight to the game commission. And that’s who verified it.”

Officially, Moore’s tiger trout measured 25¾ inches and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, more than a pound heavier than the existing — and short-lived — state record. That fish was also pulled out of Sutherland Reservoir in November 2020.

